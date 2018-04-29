Home | News | Do The Maths! 28-year-old Samuel Inkoom celebrates 12 years anniversary with wife Omega

Do The Maths! 28-year-old Samuel Inkoom celebrates 12 years anniversary with wife Omega

Dan Soko

Football has its own way of putting players into the limelight. When one steps on the field for your first game, one’s off the field life is on public display and so has been the case for Ghanaian player Samuel Inkoom.

When Ghanaian player Samuel Inkoom decided to celebrate a landmark in his life, the former Sekondi Hasaacas player did not see the banter that post was going to create on the Internet coming.

On Wednesday, May 23, 2018, Inkoom made a post with a photo of himself and his wife with the caption:

“Happy 12years Anniversary to us my world my love for you is forever”

 

The post has sparked conversations around Samuel Inkoom’s age and questions on whether the anniversary post was when Inkoom met his wife or their marriage anniversary.

READ MORE: Police seizes Kwesi Nyantakyi's laptop and phones

According to data on the official FIFA website, Ghanaian player Samuel Inkoom was born on June 1, 1989, meaning the player is 28 years old.

Samuel Inkoom's data on FIFAplay

Samuel Inkoom's data on FIFA

If Inkoom’s post about the anniversary is one on marriage, the player who has previously played for Asante Kotoko marries when he was 16 years old, a few days to his 17th birthday.

Ghanaians can’t handle Samuel Inkoom’s anniversary post.

