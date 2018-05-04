Anas Expose: Investigate Akufo-Addo too - Alban Bagbin

The NDC Member of Parliament of Nadowli Kaleo and the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumani Bagbin has called for President Akufo-Addo to be investigated in light of the investigative video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

He said, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kwesi Nyantakyi shouldn't be the only one that has to be investigated.

Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor, confirmed to journalists that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had watched the documentary and was not enthused with the infamy usage of his name by the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, as captured in the documentary; hence, his decision to report to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to have the football chief investigated.

But Alban Bagbin thinks the President shouldn't have been given the privilege to watch the video before the general public.

play President Akufo-Addo

“We were told that it will be aired on the 6th of June and all of a sudden some people have had the opportunity of viewing it before the 6th of June and no less a person than the Number One gentleman of the country. There are question marks to this", he said.

Mr Bagbin claims the exposé should have been shown to the public first so that viewers can judge those to be charged for corruption, if any. “Why are some people given that opportunity to see the documentary before the general public. “There is an issue there. Who are those behind it?”

Kwesi Nyantakyi is reported to have said that he has the President in his pocket and he knows the amount he can give him to influence him.

“Should they all be investigated? Or one group of people should be investigated? Who are those involved? Is it just the President? Is it just the Vice? Is it just Kwesi Nyantakyi? “There are so many questions without answers!”, he added.