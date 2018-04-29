Home | News | Joseph Siaw Agyepong: Preach wealth and possession to your congregations, Jospong urges the clergy

Joseph Siaw Agyepong: Preach wealth and possession to your congregations, Jospong urges the clergy

Dan Soko

The Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group of Companies, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong has urged the clergy not to only concentrate on the spiritual needs of their congregations but must also preach to them principles of business and wealth creation and management.

“There are 2,000 verses on money alone in the Bible. Wealth should not be left in the hands of people who do not know Christ; it is important for Christians to be wealthy so they can promote the gospel and the kingdom business.” Quoting from 2nd Corinthians 8:9, he noted that Christ, though He was rich, yet for our sake became poor...” so that by His poverty, He could make us rich”

Dr. Agyepong was speaking in South Africa at the Empowered21 Africa Congress on the topic “Christian Business Ethics and Network”. He urged the Spirit-empowered men of God to be good stewards of God’s creation and the environment they find themselves in.

READ ALSO: BoG to take final decision on struggling local banks in July

 

He said after prayers and fasting in the church, mosque or the prayer camp man must eat and drink to survive and that in itself calls for money.

He urged pastors to stop praying for their congregation to be “delivered from poverty, but rather teach them the Biblical principles of creating wealth and how to manage the wealth for generations to also benefit from it. He charged Ministers of God to teach their members on financial management, strategy, and economic principles. 

 

“Money is a vital thing and your congregations must be taught how to make it in order to impact on their lives and society positively”.

He pointed that out of the 13.1 million millionaires in the world, over 56 percent identify themselves as Christians and religious saying it is on this basis that the clergy should be interested in the generation of wealth by their congregations.

 

This was not the case twenty years ago when the church saw money as evil, misquoting Matthew 5: 3 where Jesus said “Blessed are the poor in Spirit for there is the Kingdom of Heaven,” to mean that it is spiritual to be poor! If the apostles and ministers of the church continue to preach to wealthy people there will be no needy persons anymore in the church he observed.

READ ALSO: Menzgold to open a new branch in Spain

He noted that, if pastors, ministers, and apostles impact positively on the people through messages of wealth creation, the money will come to them and that means men of God will not have to beg for money from anywhere. As leaders of the church, the Jospong Executive Chairman encouraged them to focus on training or coaching their congregations on the tenets of bearing fruits to glorify God.

 

Dr. Agyepong is of the view that a complete Minister of God is one who balances spirituality with economics. He said the Bible is all about money and possession and that should also be the focus of all Ministers of God.

The theme for the congress is “LIVING TO IMPACT GENERATIONS THROUGH THE HOLY SPIRIT”. Empowered21 is an organization that is helping to shape the future of the Spirit-empowered movement throughout the world. It is an open organization to all Spirit-empowered churches, ministries, organizations, networks, and fellowships led by a global council of esteemed international denominational and ministry leaders.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Three dead in anti-terror operation in Burkina capital

May 22, 2018

Death toll in DR Congo Ebola outbreak now at 27

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Know The Insects That Transmit Viruses

May 22, 2018

Human Rights Campaigners to encourage Ghana to extradite Jammeh to face justice

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!