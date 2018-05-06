Oop! MUSIGA reacts to Hammer’s resignation

The vice president of Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simon says despite Hammer's public declaration, in its books, He has not resigned.

On Monday, May 21, 2018, Edward Nana Poku Osei, popularly known as Hammer announced his resignation as Director of Hiplife at MUSIGA.

He told Lexis Bill on Drive Time, “My office never had a budget to do anything,” adding “I was treated like a little boy.”

Hammer listed a number of situations at the union that had made it frustrating for him to carry out his duties, after several attempts to start work, he believed it was time to quit.

However, Vice President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons speaking on behalf of the musicians’ body insists Hammer is not officially recognized as having resigned.

“We haven’t had any official letter for him saying he has resigned, we’ve just heard it on air. I think we will wait for his letter and then we will take it from there,” Bessa said.

Bessa Simons could not confirm or deny whether or not Hammer’s allegations of MUSIGA were true