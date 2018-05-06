Oop! MUSIGA reacts to Hammer’s resignation

Most Watched Videos
- Dino Melaye In Handcuffs, His Arrest Forces Senate Shutdown
- Outrage as gunmen kill more people in Benue State
- 998 Staff: Quit the senseless defense, Ghanaians are not stupid – A Plus blasts NPP
- Politics: North Korea and South Korea will meet in the 'truce village' of Panmunjom — these extraordinary photos show what it's like
- DR Congo main opposition set to hold key rally
- French tycoon Bollore held for questioning over Africa ports deals
- Hearts of Oak Call On Supporters To Stay Calm
- Five CG Athletes Abscond Two Return May 15
- Wenger Wanted By Clubs
- Neymar Has To Leave PSG - Rivaldo
- ‘I Can’t Do Miracles’
- Enrique Leads Arsenal Race
- Current Hearts of Oak Players Are Lazy And Senseless - Former Defender
- Billionaire French tycoon Bollore detained in Africa corruption probe
- S.African police kill teen killed during anti-graft protests
- African CSOs Confer In Accra
- Can Tourism Influence Nigeria's International Image?
- Presidential Staffers Saga: We Are Disappointed In Commentaries - United Cadres’
- The Dying Primary Health Care In Ghana
- The Community-Based Health Planning And Service (CHPS) Concept In Ghana
- Teen killed during South African anti-graft protests
- Drones To Play Key Roles In Ghana's Health System
- SMEs Can Take Advantage Of 'Listing Support Fund'
- Interesting: Woman throws party for husband and for giving her rival
- Gun Shots At Bolga: Soldiers Dash Out Of Barracks, Residents Dash Into Homes
- Tech: Spotify just unveiled a new free version of its mobile app — here's your first look at all the changes (SPOT)
- Politics: North Korea’s nuclear test site is still 'fully operational,' watchdog says
- Finance: The 10-year hit the key 3% level for the first time since 2014 — and it could have big implications for stocks
- Strategy: Target's secret strategies for never letting you walk out with just one item (TGT)
- Lifestyle: One of Ghana’s favourite streetfoods is causing cancer to its consumers
- Strategy: You can tell someone's lying to you by watching their face — here are 12 dead giveaways
- Finance: Google-parent Alphabet sinks after earnings (GOOGL)
- Tech: Uranus smells like farts, astronomers have confirmed — which could indicate there was 'a big shakeup' early in the solar system
- Politics: The most surprising formal protocol presidents and first ladies have to follow during official state visits
- Breaking News: George Afriyie sacked as GFA Vice President
- Fashion Feud: Is that a ceiling fan you’re wearing or a shoe? – A Plus mocks Ameyaw Debrah
- Finance: 6 things Tony Elumelu told Linkedin CEO and World Bank President on Digital Economy
- Finance: Bitcoin hits its highest levels in over a month as crypto markets rebound
- Henri Michel: Ex-Cameroon and France coach dies aged 70
- Tech: Where all the major Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are right before 'Avengers: Infinity War'
- Finance: Harley-Davidson beats on earnings and shares are rising in pre-market trading (HOG)
