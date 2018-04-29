Home | News | Politics: President Ramaphosa to donate half of his salary to the Mandela Foundation

Politics: President Ramaphosa to donate half of his salary to the Mandela Foundation

Dan Soko

President Cyril Ramaphosa, a man with a fortune of his very own, has decided to donate half of his presidential salary to charity.

Half of his $290,000 amount will go into a fund to be administered by the Nelson Mandela Fund.

His gesture creates the room for others to also contribute a small portion of their salaries to support projects to build the nation.

Ramaphosa disclosed the decision when he led the debate in parliament of the presidency’s budget vote.

“This fund, through discussions that we have had with the Nelson Mandela Foundation, will be launched on the 18th of July to mark the 100th anniversary of Madiba’s birth and will be called the Nelson Mandela Thuma Mina Fund,” he said.

This announcement has been made as the country prepares to commemorate the centenary of two anti-apartheid icons – Nelson Mandela and struggle icon Albertina Sisulu.

Talking about his first 100 days in office, he stressed that core gains had also been made as he noted all his flaws.

Ramaphosa took over the ANC leadership after an elective congress voted him to replace Jacob Zuma.

The party forced Zuma to step down as president of the country after a series of talks. Ramaphosa was then voted as leader of the ANC in parliament and thus president of South Africa. He is due to lead the party into polls slated for next year.

'); }else{ document.write(''); fbAsyncIds.push('fwid7'); fbStatUrls.push('https://www.blick.ch/stats/?rt=1&objId=8415766&type=article&ctxId=3775&pubId=6&cat=news&meta=like&title=President+Ramaphosa+to+donate+half+of+his+salary+to+the+Mandela+Foundation&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.pulse.com.gh%2Fbi%2Fpolitics%2Framaphosa-to-donate-half-his-salary-to-the-mandela-foundation-id8415766.html'); }} /* ]]> */

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


CO-EFFICIENT ARRIVAL

May 24, 2018

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

May 24, 2018

Drama At Customs Over Probe

May 24, 2018

CID Grabs Nyantakyi At The Airport; Grilled For 5 Hours

May 24, 2018

NDC Spent GH¢100m Oil Cash To ‘Buy Votes’

May 24, 2018

Breaking News: Anthony Karbo Invited By CID Over Nyantakyi Drama

May 24, 2018

Losing The Environment War

May 24, 2018

Despite All His Good Intentions, Anas Is Not An Angel

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Three dead in anti-terror operation in Burkina capital

May 22, 2018

Death toll in DR Congo Ebola outbreak now at 27

May 22, 2018

Jomoro MP to receive Environmental Excellence Award on merit

May 22, 2018

Know The Insects That Transmit Viruses

May 22, 2018

Human Rights Campaigners to encourage Ghana to extradite Jammeh to face justice

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!