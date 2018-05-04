Kwesi Nyantakyi saga: CID invites Anthony Karbo

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Abayifa Karbo has been invited by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to assist in investigations in the Kwesi Nyantakyi case.

It is alleged that the Lawra Member of Parliament is the second official named in the yet-to-be released investigative video by Anas Aremeyaw Investigations, that has implicated President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

In the latest reports, however, the GFA boss in the video is said to have mentioned Anthony Karbo as one of the chief facilitators who can help make access to the presidency possible.

President Akufo-Addo on Tuesday, May 22, 2018, ordered for the immediate arrest of the Head of GFA, Kwesi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretences.

President Akufo-Addo’s report to the police came after he watched portions of the latest exposé by investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, titled “Number 12: When misconduct and greed become the norm”.

Mr. Nyantakyi was picked up yesterday by plain-clothed policemen moments after his flight touched down at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) from a trip to Morocco.

The police then smuggled Mr. Nyantakyi from the CID premises, to his private residence in search of evidence as part of investigations on an allegation of fraud against him.

Mr. Nyantakyi was brought back to the CID premises after that and granted bail.

Kwesi Nyantakyi, is expected to present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service at 10am on Thursday, May 24, 2018.

Latest Ghana News