Kwabena Yeboah advises Kwesi Nyantakyi to resign as GFA boss

Veteran Sports Journalist, Kwabena Yeboah has called on the embattled Ghana Football Association(GFA) President, Kwesi Nyantakyi to resign from his post.

This comes on the back of President Akufo-Addo ordering the arrest of Kwesi Nyantakyi for some fraudulent acts after he watched excerpts of the Anas' expose.

Speaking about the matter on Accra-based Joy FM, Mr Yeboah said “at this time, it will be in his own interest to resign as the president of the Ghana Football Association. I make this point because if what we are hearing on the Anas tape is true, then, his decision to continue as the president of the Ghana Football Association becomes untenable”.

Nyantakyi was not in Ghana when the President ordered his arrest but arrived in the country on Wednesday, May 24, 2018.

He was picked up by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service but has been granted bail.

Read also: Kwesi Nyantakyi to report to CID on Thursday

Prior to his bail, Mr. Nyantakyi was escorted to his private residence by CID officials to fish for more evidence.

Ghana News: Latest Sports News Ghana