Home | News | African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

Dan Soko

Accra, May 24, CDA Consult - The African Union (AU) Organs and Institutions based in Arusha, Tanzania will jointly organised a round-table discussion, a play and a cultural show to celebrate this year’s Africa Day, May 25, at the African Court premises.

The Executive Secretary of the Arusha-based African Union Advisory Board on Corruption (AUABC), Ms Charity Hanene Nchimunya, is expected to deliver the keynote address on the AU 2018 theme:‘’ Winning the Fight against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation’’ to be followed by panel discussions.

The AU Organs and Institutions to participate in the event are: The African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights, AUABC, the Pan African Postal Union (PAPU) and the African Institute on International Law (AIIL), a document obtained by Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) in Accra indicated.

Other Regional Economic Communities and related bodies—also based in Arusha— such as the East African Community, Eastern and Southern African Management Institute, the East, Central and Southern Africa Health Community and Prevention and Combating Corruption Bureau of Tanzania (PCCB) have been invited. The UN Mechanism for International Criminal Tribunal, Non-Governmental Organisations, civil society organisations, media, schools, colleges and universities, among others, will also join in the celebrations, which is to mark the founding of the Organisation of African Unity (OAU) in 1963.

‘’This will be a great day for every patriotic African,’’ assured Selemani Kinyunyu, Senior Policy Officer of the AUABC and Joint Co-ordinator of the event.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: DJ Switch – Deceiver

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Pastor Baths with Mud as a Directive from God

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Sarkodie’s Fan Makes Attempts To Sing The “Original” Hit Song

May 24, 2018

Samini To Represent Ghana @ Upstream Music Festival In USA

May 24, 2018

9BS Group Outlines Vision

May 24, 2018

To Be Or Not To Be – That Is The Question – For Mahama

May 24, 2018

 Kenpong,  Rawlings Support Coach Afranie Foundation

May 24, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Patience Akyianu Appointed Group CEO Of Hollard Ghana

May 22, 2018

9 Illegal Miners Arrested

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Grows 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Policeman Remanded For Fraud

May 22, 2018

GITTA 2018 To Shine Light on Ghana’s Fintech Industry

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!