Issah Ibrahim Happy With Premier League Debut

Dreams FC new boy, Issah Ibrahim has noted his debut for the club as perfect in Wednesday’s Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League win against Techiman XI Wonders at the Theatre of Dreams in Dawu.

“It was good. It was my first game and everything was perfect because we came for the win and we got it.”

The youngster came on as a substitute in the second half and didn’t look out of place as he added some more firepower to the attack; something he acknowledged.

“The performance was great even though I didn’t start the game and as I came in I saw that I put in more effort and brought some changes into the game.”

Issah Ibrahim, a product of the Royal Awudu Issaka Academy and moved to the club two weeks ago as a free agent.