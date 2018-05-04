Home | News | National Sports Authority Meets Association Heads In Volta Region

National Sports Authority Meets Association Heads In Volta Region

Dan Soko

The Volta Regional branch of the National Sports Authority (NSA), has met with chairmen of all regional sporting disciplines in the Volta regional capital, Ho.

The meeting which took place at the regional coordinating council was aimed at preparing team Volta adequately for the upcoming unity games to be held in Cape coast this year.

At the Unity Games in Kumasi last year, aside from winning bronze in flyweight category in boxing, the region placed 3rd in Handball for both boys & girls and Taekwondo boys.

Present at the meeting was the deputy regional minister, Hon. Maxwell Blagogie pledged the support of the regional coordinating council to see Team Volta execute the best of performance this year at the Unity games.

“This is a good development and I can assure you that Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) and Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) will support you in funding and motivations to bring glories to the region.”

The Volta regional director of the NSA, Yaw Amponfi Kwame Jnr. who assumed office barely 3 months ago said “he doesn’t associate himself with failure” hence the meeting to plan and prepare a possibly winning team from the region.

524201832636 img20180523wa0015

“The region’s previous record does not speak well.”

“I don’t want to fail, I don’t think the regional minister and the people of the region will also want to see us (Volta Region) fail at the Unity games.”

“If Volta will have to do well, then preparations must start now or never.”

A seven-member committee mandated to plan and prepare Volta regional contingents was formed

The Unity game is scheduled to take place in Cape Coast, Central Region from July 20 – 9 August 2018.

