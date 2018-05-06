ANAS EXPOSÉ... Sefa Kayi Disappointed Me - Kweku Baako Jnr

Editor-In-Chief of The New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has hinted that he is disappointed in Kwame Sefa Kayi, host of Peace FM's flagship program "Kokrokoo" for spilling the beans on the Anas exposé.

According to Mr Baako, the president ordered for the arrest of Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi after he [Sefa Kayi] dropped a hint of the "Number 12" video that is yet to be premiered on the June 6 on his show on Tuesday.

The award-winning broadcaster on Tuesday gave the clearest indication that the yet to be aired exposé of undercover journalist, Anas Ameyaw Anas, captured president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, vice President Bawumia and the minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

After he revealed this, reports emerged from the presidency that the president has ordered the Criminal Investigations Department [CID] of the Ghana Police Service to arrest the FIFA Council Member.

But speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, the ace journalist said, “On Tuesday, Kwame Sefa Kayi dropped the hint on his show [Kokrokoo on Peace FM], I didn’t know what had happened on the Kokrokoo, until the press conference.

"My brother and friend Kwame Sefa Kayi dropped the hint that the president had been mentioned, the vice-president, too, had been mentioned. That gave the impression that we were breaching the confidentiality because Kwame is perceived to be part of us.

“That particular disclosure by Kwame was picked up by various people and on social media that the president had been mentioned as if the president had been implicated or was guilty, so, that triggered their [Presidency] response. That is very unfortunate, I am disappointed but I understand…

“Indeed, I can tell you the BBC is disappointed that this has happened, I was also disappointed, Anas is disappointed.”