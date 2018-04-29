Anas exposé: We've not invited Karbo – CID

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Anthony Karbo, Minister of Roads and Highways

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has denied inviting Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo, in connection with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ undercover documentary on corruption.

“In respect to the invitation of the Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, I want to emphasise and inform you that nobody has invited him to come and assist with investigations. Investigations have just commenced and we appeal to the press to give us ample time to enable us come confidently to you with whatever we find”, Deputy Director, CID, ACP Aboagye Nyarko told journalists on Thursday in Accra.

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako had said on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on the same day that Mr Karbo was “mentioned” in the yet-to-be-released documentary.

Mr Baako said Mr Karbo is the next person, after President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to be given the opportunity to watch his bit of the investigative piece and give a response to it as the ethics of journalism dictate.

Mr Baako said: “Karbo is mentioned, Karbo is the one scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, I don’t see why you are doubting that. I’m saying this on public record. Karbo is mentioned and he is aware that he’s been mentioned and he knew that Wednesday, we were to meet for the interview, so, he would have watched.

“If you are not being interviewed, you can’t watch the portion that concerns you, so he knew. He was scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, meaning, he would have had the opportunity to watch portions of where he was mentioned so that he can react, and that is part of the investigations, so, the investigation is incomplete …”

Mr Baako noted that although the interview could not take place, Mr Karbo would still be given the chance to react to it before the video is made public.

President of the GFA, Kwasi Nyantakyi is currently under investigation after Nana Akufo-Addo reported him for using his name and office fraudulently for personal gain as captured in portions of the documentary.