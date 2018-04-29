Home | News | Anas exposé: We've not invited Karbo – CID

Anas exposé: We've not invited Karbo – CID

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: classfmonline.com

Anthony Abaifaa KarboAnthony Karbo, Minister of Roads and Highways

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has denied inviting Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo, in connection with investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ undercover documentary on corruption.

“In respect to the invitation of the Deputy Minister of Roads and Highways, I want to emphasise and inform you that nobody has invited him to come and assist with investigations. Investigations have just commenced and we appeal to the press to give us ample time to enable us come confidently to you with whatever we find”, Deputy Director, CID, ACP Aboagye Nyarko told journalists on Thursday in Accra.

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide, Abdul-Malik Kwaku Baako had said on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on the same day that Mr Karbo was “mentioned” in the yet-to-be-released documentary.

Mr Baako said Mr Karbo is the next person, after President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to be given the opportunity to watch his bit of the investigative piece and give a response to it as the ethics of journalism dictate.

Mr Baako said: “Karbo is mentioned, Karbo is the one scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, I don’t see why you are doubting that. I’m saying this on public record. Karbo is mentioned and he is aware that he’s been mentioned and he knew that Wednesday, we were to meet for the interview, so, he would have watched.

“If you are not being interviewed, you can’t watch the portion that concerns you, so he knew. He was scheduled to be interviewed on Wednesday, meaning, he would have had the opportunity to watch portions of where he was mentioned so that he can react, and that is part of the investigations, so, the investigation is incomplete …”

Mr Baako noted that although the interview could not take place, Mr Karbo would still be given the chance to react to it before the video is made public.

President of the GFA, Kwasi Nyantakyi is currently under investigation after Nana Akufo-Addo reported him for using his name and office fraudulently for personal gain as captured in portions of the documentary.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: DJ Switch – Deceiver

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Pastor Baths with Mud as a Directive from God

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Sarkodie’s Fan Makes Attempts To Sing The “Original” Hit Song

May 24, 2018

Samini To Represent Ghana @ Upstream Music Festival In USA

May 24, 2018

9BS Group Outlines Vision

May 24, 2018

To Be Or Not To Be – That Is The Question – For Mahama

May 24, 2018

 Kenpong,  Rawlings Support Coach Afranie Foundation

May 24, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Patience Akyianu Appointed Group CEO Of Hollard Ghana

May 22, 2018

9 Illegal Miners Arrested

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Grows 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Policeman Remanded For Fraud

May 22, 2018

GITTA 2018 To Shine Light on Ghana’s Fintech Industry

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!