Home | News | Tarkwa MCE Attacked

Tarkwa MCE Attacked

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

Gilbert Asmah TNMCE (3).jpegGilbert Asmah, Tarkwa-Nsuaem MCE

Information DAILY GUIDE has gathered indicates that some thugs, believed to be aligned to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region, stormed the offices of the Tarkwa Municipal Assembly yesterday afternoon to attack the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Gilbert Asmah.

The cause of the attack was not immediately known but sources had it that the angry party members have been accusing the MCE of surrounding himself at the assembly with perceived activists of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

“So the party members including some constituency executive members went to the assembly to ostensibly force the MCE out of office”, the source indicated.

DAILY GUIDE has been informed that but for the timely intervention of the police, irate NPP members in Tarkwa-Nsuaem would have ransacked the MCE’s office.

Recently, some executive members of the NPP in the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipality asked President Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of urgency, remove the MCE from his position.

The party members claimed they had lost faith in him and were calling for his removal from office for non-performance.

According to them, instead of the MCE working to consolidate the gains of the party in the area, he was covertly weakening the NPP’s political fortunes in Tarkwa-Nsuaem.

They asserted that having assumed office as MCE, Gilbert Asmah was pursuing an agenda of total disregard for the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, George Mireku Duker and the NPP hierarchy.

“The MCE has betrayed our collective resolve to develop our municipality and constituency”, they indicated.

At a press conference in Tarkwa, the Tarkwa-Nsuaem Constituency Secretary of the NPP, Benjamin Kessie, noted that the MCE was taking certain initiatives in the area without consulting party executives.

He alleged that the MCE was leading an agenda to ensure that the MP for the area became ‘one term’.

He mentioned that the MCE had surrounded himself with some people suspected to be members of the opposition NDC who were preventing them from having access to him.

“The MCE, in collaboration with other antagonists, is manufacturing tapes and generating damning propaganda against the MP and the constituency party leadership “, he stressed.

He continued “The MCE’s presidential posture has thwarted efforts by leaders of the party in the area to build bridges”.

He accused the MCE of leaking information on every action to some people for publication to put the stakeholders in a bad light.

He also alleged that the MCE made public pronouncements to the effect that the MP and some party leaders were consulting shrines to frustrate him (MCE) from bringing development to the people.

“We have submitted petitions to the appropriate offices for the removal of the MCE. We want someone who can pursue the government’s agenda of massive development at the local levels”, he stated.

MCE Reacts

Reacting to the allegations, the MCE, Gilbert Asmah, denied all assertions insisting he had no problem with the MP for the area and constituency party leadership.

According to him, the problem of some of the executives was that he was having a cordial relationship with the former MP for the area, Gifty Kusi.

“Because Duker contested the former MP in the party’s parliamentary primaries and lost, they see anyone perceived to be a supporter of Hon Kusi as their enemy “, he added.

“They also want me to sack all civil servants at the municipal assembly perceived to be NDC members.

“These are the problems they are having with me but I am focused and would not allow some of these issues to distract me from carrying out my duties as MCE”, he explained.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: DJ Switch – Deceiver

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Pastor Baths with Mud as a Directive from God

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Sarkodie’s Fan Makes Attempts To Sing The “Original” Hit Song

May 24, 2018

Samini To Represent Ghana @ Upstream Music Festival In USA

May 24, 2018

9BS Group Outlines Vision

May 24, 2018

To Be Or Not To Be – That Is The Question – For Mahama

May 24, 2018

 Kenpong,  Rawlings Support Coach Afranie Foundation

May 24, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Patience Akyianu Appointed Group CEO Of Hollard Ghana

May 22, 2018

9 Illegal Miners Arrested

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Grows 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Policeman Remanded For Fraud

May 22, 2018

GITTA 2018 To Shine Light on Ghana’s Fintech Industry

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!