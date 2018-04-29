Home | News | CID has violated Karbo’s privileges as MP – Ras Mubarak

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Anthony Abayifa Karbo

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu in the Northern Region, Ras Mubarak says it is unlawful for the Police CID to invite the Lawra legislator, Anthony Abayifa Karbo for questioning without recourse to the Speaker of Parliament.

He raised the issue earlier on the floor of parliament on Thursday following the invitation of Karbo by the Police CID.

According to Mubarak, Parliamentarians are not above the law, but “arrests or invitations must be within the law” saying his colleague’s privileges as MP have been grossly violated.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has invited deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Hon. Anthony Abaayifa Karbo to assist in investigations in the Kwesi Nyantakyi case.

It is not immediately known whether Mr. Karbo is implicated in the ongoing investigations but reports say the MP for Lawra is seen in the yet-to-be-released video by Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas negotiating for deals on behalf of the presidency.

The Lawra MP is the second named official in the Anas Aremeyaw investigations that has implicated GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi.

About Nyantakyi’s case

President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Criminal Investigations Department to arrest the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, for defrauding by false pretence and influence peddling.

The order comes on the heels of the exposé by Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary which exposed the GFA president as using the name of the president for certain purposes.

Kasapafmonline.com’s sources say the Presidency had the opportunity of having the Anas exposé screened privately for the President, Vice President and some high ups in government, which establishes the fact that Kwasi Nyantakyi used the President’s name for some questionable deals.

Last week, Veteran Journalist and mentor of Anas, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako revealed that a well-known lawyer tried to bribe Anas Aremeyaw Anas to edit out a scandalous finding against “a man” in the yet-to-be premiered Number 12 undercover documentary, which will expose a lot of rot at the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The documentary will be shown for the first time at the Accra International Conference Centre on 6 June 2018.

Speaking about the undercover piece, which took over two years to compile, Mr Baako Jr. told Randy Abbey on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Thursday, 17 May that: “Look, this one, this GFA one, there was an attempt to bribe him, OK”.

He said: “There was an attempt because there is a lawyer – and I’m sorry I won’t mention his name, of course, he may know it’s him, maybe he is watching us – who is close to Anas and who knew that this job was going on, and I think he went and did some ‘Okro mouth’, so, somebody now tries to give him money to go and give to Anas.

