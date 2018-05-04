Why is Akufo-Addo in a hurry to report Nyantakyi to the police? - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Allotey Jacobs, Central Regional Chairman of NDC and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

NDC Central Regional Chairman, Allotey Jacobs has lambasted President Nana Akufo-Addo for "rushing" to order investigations into an alleged fraudulent dealing by the President of Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi.

The President referred the conduct of the GFA President to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to launch thorough investigations into the issue following the latest exposé by ace investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Mr. Nyantakyi is reportedly caught on the yet-to-be aired tape using the name of the President, Vice President and other Presidential Appointees to supposedly induce some businessmen in transaction.

"The footage indicated that Kwesi Nyantakyi used the name of the President to defraud some people; constituting defrauding by false pretenses . . . ", Deputy Chief of Staff Samuel Abu Jinapor told Sports Host Dan Kweku Yeboah on Peace FM, Tuesday.

Addressing the issue on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' on Wednesday, Allotey Jacobs questioned the logic in the President's directive for the GFA Boss to face interrogation by the CID.

To him, it would have been prudent for the President to have waited, after watching the footage ahead of the scheduled date for public viewing, before he took any action regarding the GFA Boss.

Though commending Anas and his Tiger Eye team for their exposé on the rot at the Sports sector, Allotey however asked "why is it that the President should be in a hurry to go and report to the Police? Who did he (Kwesi Nyantakyi) defraud?”

Also commenting on the issue on 'Kokrokoo' was the Aspiring National Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Yaw Boateng Gyan who shared similar views with Allotey Jacobs.

He explained that the President's haste to act upon what he saw in the footage is inappropriate.

He would have likewise preferred that President Akufo-Addo had exercised restraint, waited till the official viewing of the investigative piece and then handed over the case to the CID for investigations to be conducted or secretly interrogated Kwesi Nyantakyi without raising alarm.