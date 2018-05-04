Home | News | Nyantakyi's claim against Akufo-Addo great opportunity for NDC in 2020 - Allotey Jacobs

Nyantakyi's claim against Akufo-Addo great opportunity for NDC in 2020 - Allotey Jacobs

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: peacefmonline.com

Allotey Jacobs KotokurabaBernard Allotey Jacobs, Central Regional Chairman for NDC

Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs says it is a big indictment on President Akufo-Addo to order for the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Allotey Jacobs with all eagerness stressed that this claim against the President gives the NDC a great opportunity to win the upcoming elections in 2020 without stress.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is said to have reported the conduct of the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi to the police following the latest expose by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kwasi Nyantakyi is believed to be engaged in some fraudulent activity using the name of the President.

According to Allotey Jacobs he does not believe the President will ever be involved in any fraudulent act.

“I don’t believe President Akufo-Addo will ever take bribe but the fact is when you make politics from anthills it becomes a mountain, that is why I say what goes around comes around,” he said.

He [President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] should be ready to go through the same and even worse allegations leveled against ex-President John Dramani Mahama by himself and some party members.

“He stands to accuse people, now the President of the Ghana Football Association has emphatically stated he [President Akufo-Addo] is in his pocket and you don’t want us to believe this?” he asked.

Allotey Jacobs indicated that Kwesi Nyantakyi being a lawyer and his stature prevents him from disbelieving his utterances in the tape video.

“The stature of Kwesi Nyantakyi should not be underrated and he being a lawyer prevents me from not believing his utterances in the said video . . .,” he said.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: DJ Switch – Deceiver

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Pastor Baths with Mud as a Directive from God

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Sarkodie’s Fan Makes Attempts To Sing The “Original” Hit Song

May 24, 2018

Samini To Represent Ghana @ Upstream Music Festival In USA

May 24, 2018

9BS Group Outlines Vision

May 24, 2018

To Be Or Not To Be – That Is The Question – For Mahama

May 24, 2018

 Kenpong,  Rawlings Support Coach Afranie Foundation

May 24, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Patience Akyianu Appointed Group CEO Of Hollard Ghana

May 22, 2018

9 Illegal Miners Arrested

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Grows 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Policeman Remanded For Fraud

May 22, 2018

GITTA 2018 To Shine Light on Ghana’s Fintech Industry

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!