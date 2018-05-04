Nyantakyi's claim against Akufo-Addo great opportunity for NDC in 2020 - Allotey Jacobs

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, Central Regional Chairman for NDC

Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Bernard Allotey Jacobs says it is a big indictment on President Akufo-Addo to order for the arrest of the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi.

Speaking on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ programme, Allotey Jacobs with all eagerness stressed that this claim against the President gives the NDC a great opportunity to win the upcoming elections in 2020 without stress.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is said to have reported the conduct of the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi to the police following the latest expose by ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Kwasi Nyantakyi is believed to be engaged in some fraudulent activity using the name of the President.

According to Allotey Jacobs he does not believe the President will ever be involved in any fraudulent act.

“I don’t believe President Akufo-Addo will ever take bribe but the fact is when you make politics from anthills it becomes a mountain, that is why I say what goes around comes around,” he said.

He [President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo] should be ready to go through the same and even worse allegations leveled against ex-President John Dramani Mahama by himself and some party members.

“He stands to accuse people, now the President of the Ghana Football Association has emphatically stated he [President Akufo-Addo] is in his pocket and you don’t want us to believe this?” he asked.

Allotey Jacobs indicated that Kwesi Nyantakyi being a lawyer and his stature prevents him from disbelieving his utterances in the tape video.

“The stature of Kwesi Nyantakyi should not be underrated and he being a lawyer prevents me from not believing his utterances in the said video . . .,” he said.