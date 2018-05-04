Home | News | I didn’t tell Appiah Stadium Mahama will win 2020 elections – Owusu Bempah

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

BEMPAH MAHAMA K.jpegRev. Owusu Bempah and Former President John Mahama

The leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministry International (GWPMI), Rev. Owusu Bempah, despite an emerging audio-tape exposing his sudden turnabout for President Akufo-Addo’s reign, has insisted the latter cannot be beaten by former President Mahama in 2020 polls.

Rev. Owusu Bempah was heard in a recorded telephone conversation with Serial caller Appiah Stadium, pointing out that power may tilt in favor of the NDC in the 2020 general elections because some members of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) have begun showing some misbehavior in government.

Per that audio-tape conversation, it was clear the Prophet was somewhat disenchanted with the government that he prophesied in favour of ahead of the 2016 elections.

Speaking on Anopa Kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM, Rev. Owusu Bempah who admitted to having such conversations with the NDC serial caller debunked he projecting former President Mahama to win the upcoming elections.

He claimed he only told Appiah Stadium to just pass on the information to the former leader(Mahama) that he was open to meet him after he’d been evasive about meeting Mahama.

“Today if I meet Mahama, I’ll won’t shy away from telling him the truth that he should forget his ambitions of leading the nation again because it won’t happen. It’s over for him as President of the nation. The only reason why I’ll meet him today, as I told his serial caller friend, Appiah Stadium is to wipe that notion that I hate he Mahama. I don’t hate him! But the fact still remains that God does not approve of him leading the nation as President again, that’s all. I have always told his allies including Appiah Stadium about this issue and that is it.

“However, I’ve realized that some officials of this government have started playing stubborn and it’s quite worrying. These are the same people who when they were in opposition were very submissive and cooperating but now they’ve become wayward.

It’s sad because the President who is leading them is very positive and mean well for this country. He was ordained by God to lead the country, and I’ll say this again that if he should stand in the 2020 polls he will win again no matter who he comes into the contest with, except he decides not to contest. He has not finished his works and so 2020 polls he will win again.”

