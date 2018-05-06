Home | News | Even Woyome is a free man – Grunsah replies Nyantakyi’s crusaders

Even Woyome is a free man – Grunsah replies Nyantakyi’s crusaders

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: adomonline.com

Al GrunsahAlhaji Abdul Karim Grunsah, Founder and CEO of Kumasi-based King Faisal

Founder and CEO of Kumasi-based King Faisal, Alhaji Abdul Karim Grunsah, says Alfred Agbesi Woyome who has allegedly defrauded Ghana to the tune of 51 million Ghana cedis is even a free man not to talk of Kwesi Nyantakyi who has been caught on a yet-to-be-premiered video by Ace Investigative Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

Nana Akufo-Addo lodged a complaint with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to arrest Mr Nyantakyi after being privy to investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ Number 12 undercover documentary, which allegedly had the GFA president using the name of the president to peddle influence.

In an interview with Afia Pokuaa on Burning Issues Wednesday, the football administrator said he couldn’t tell whether he is in the video or not, adding that he doesn’t reject money as long as it is genuine.

Mr. Grunsah said everyone caught in the video knew what they were doing was wrong because one should be able to tell whether an amount being offered him is genuine or not.

“I am a Muslim and a grown up; and I know if an amount being offered me is correct or not”, he indicated.

He further alleges that parts of the video have been edited according to some sources. Mr. Grunsah in addition, admitted to the corruption rumour that has crippled Ghana Football saying the Appointment and Disciplinary Committees of the Association takes money from some teams and deducts points from others to sabotage them.

He said as human as Nyantakyi is, he would go and plead on his behalf if he admits his fault.

