Anas exposé: Kwame Sefa Kayi's hint triggered government reaction - Baako

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Ace broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi

Veteran Journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, has expressed disappointment in Ace broadcaster, Kwame Sefa Kayi for spilling the beans on the Anas exposé.

According to the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, the action by the Akufo-Addo led government to order for the arrest of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, was due to the hint dropped by the host of 'Kokrooko' show.

Kwame Sefa Kayi on Tuesday revealed that the yet to be aired exposé of ace investigative journalist Anas Ameyaw Anas, captured president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, vice President Bawumia and the current minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Kwame Asiamah.

Shortly after his pronouncement, news went rife about the order from the presidency to the Criminal Investigations Department(CID) of the Ghana Police Service on the arrest of Mr. Nyantakyi.

Speaking on Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Thursday, 24 May, Mr Baako said: “On Tuesday, Kwame Sefa Kayi dropped the hint on his show [Kokrokoo on Peace FM], I didn’t know what had happened on the Kokrokoo, until the press conference. My brother and friend Kwame Sefa Kayi dropped the hint that the president had been mentioned, the vice-president, too, had been mentioned. That gave the impression that we were breaching the confidentiality because Kwame is perceived to be part of us.

“That particular disclosure by Kwame was picked up by various people and on social media that the president had been mentioned as if the president had been implicated or was guilty, so, that triggered their [Presidency] response. That is very unfortunate, I am disappointed but I understand…

“Indeed, I can tell you the BBC is disappointed that this has happened, I was also disappointed, Anas is disappointed.”