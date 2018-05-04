Home | News | Major Mahama was protecting Illegal miners – Defense Lawyer

Major Mahama was protecting Illegal miners – Defense Lawyer

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The late Major Maxwell Adams Mahama was lynched to death at Denkyira Boase

A defense lawyer in the trial of persons charged over the lynching of Major Maxwell Mahama, George Bernard Shaw has accused the team of military officers led by the late soldier of being deployed to the area to protect illegal miners.

He claimed the mining company they were protecting, C& G Aleska had been written to by the Minerals Commission to halt operation in the Juabo Forest.

Mr. Shaw also said the residents of Denkyira Oboasi had a frosty relationship with the company due to concerns that they were degrading the forest.

The activities of this company became topical following the lynching of then Army Captain Maxwell Mahama by some residents of Denkyira Oboase.

The District Chief Executive of the area Daniel Appianin was suspended by President Akufo-Addo following comments he made suggesting the company was engaged in illegal mining.

George Bernard Shaw on Thursday concluded his cross-examination of Major Mahama’s Second in command WO II Sabi Kwasi. WO Sabi under cross-examination said he was unaware of why they had been deployed to protect the company. He maintained they were simply deployed to protect the company, a task they carried out.

He, however, rejected the claim by Lawyer Shaw that residents of Diaso had attacked the mining community for their alleged illegal activities making it necessary for them to need protection.

Mr. Shaw suggested to him a letter had been written by the Minerals Commission asking the company to halt its mining activities.

WO II Sabi said he was unaware of any such directive.

[embedded content]

[embedded content]

