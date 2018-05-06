Home | News | NDC spent GHC100m oil cash to ‘buy votes’ - PIAC

NDC spent GHC100m oil cash to ‘buy votes’ - PIAC

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

John Mahama Speaking MicFormer President John Dramani Mahama

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has disclosed that more than GHC99.8 million oil funds spent under a capacity building scheme by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) government were used to bribe voters to retain the party in the 2012 general elections.

Chairman of the committee, Dr Steve Manteaw, stated that according to a report the capacity building was used as a smokescreen to pay off some voters, particularly young people.

He was speaking at a public forum organized by his outfit at Bechem, capital of the Tano South Municipality of the Brong-Ahafo Region, on the management of petroleum revenues and utilization – from 2011 to 2017.

The latest revelation mounts pressure on the erstwhile Mahama administration after a string of corruption allegations and non-existent so-called oil-funded projects it claimed to have completed in the three regions of the north.

Dr Manteaw explained that while GHC35 million of the supposed capacity building money was expended on MASLOC loanable funds, GHC8.1 million was squandered on livelihood enhancement against poverty (LEAP) and more than GHC4 million on skills training in road maintenance.

“Where are the people who were given skills training in road maintenance? How could a government give out capacity building money to be used as loanable funds?” he asked rhetorically and concluded that they were all meant to buy votes.

For him, it’s purely a misapplication of funds on the part of the then NDC administration to use GHC2 million of the oil revenue as support for the creative industry, questioning the validity of such support scheme to the detriment of priority areas.

The PIAC chairman revealed that the NDC government expended another GH?15.9 million of the oil revenue on the National Youth Employment Programme (NYEP) under the capacity building scheme.

Dr Manteaw was worried that the oil money, which is a complementary fund to support educational infrastructural funds and modernisation of agriculture, should be used recklessly.

He disclosed that per the ministry of finance’s report covering the period 2011 to 2016, an amount of GHC33 billion plus of oil revenue was given for distribution in the annual budgetary fund allocation.

This, according to him, was meant for agricultural modernisation, road and other infrastructure, expenditure and amortisation of loans, as well as GIIF, capacity building and operation of PIAC.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: DJ Switch – Deceiver

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Pastor Baths with Mud as a Directive from God

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Sarkodie’s Fan Makes Attempts To Sing The “Original” Hit Song

May 24, 2018

Samini To Represent Ghana @ Upstream Music Festival In USA

May 24, 2018

9BS Group Outlines Vision

May 24, 2018

To Be Or Not To Be – That Is The Question – For Mahama

May 24, 2018

 Kenpong,  Rawlings Support Coach Afranie Foundation

May 24, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Patience Akyianu Appointed Group CEO Of Hollard Ghana

May 22, 2018

9 Illegal Miners Arrested

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Grows 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Policeman Remanded For Fraud

May 22, 2018

GITTA 2018 To Shine Light on Ghana’s Fintech Industry

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!