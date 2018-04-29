Anas exposé: NDC MP mounts pressure on Anthony Karbo to resign

Member of Parliament for Kumbungu constituency, Ras Mubarak has mounted pressure on deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Karbo who has been implicated in the Kwesi Nyantakyi alleged corruption.

In a Facebook post, he said "I feel sorry for Karbo but he also has to resign. The invitation or arrest as reported is also unconstitutional as the Speaker of Parliament hasn't been written to.

"I just raised on the floor of parliament the issue of the invitation of Karbo by the Police CID as unconstitutional as the Rt. Hon. Speaker of Parliament hasn't been written to or informed as required by law. Members of Parliament are not above the law but arrests or invitations must be within the law. His privileges as MP have been grossly violated."

The Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service has invited Anthony Karbo, to assist with investigations in the corruption scandal by Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The Lawra MP is the second named official in the Anas Aremeyaw investigations that has implicated officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Kwesi Nyantakyi allegedly asked for $5m to create access to the president and some additional money to sort out some appointees.

The NDC MP earlier alleged that Nyantakyi financed the campaign for Anthony Karbo in the run-up to the 2016 general elections.

He said "In the video, Nyantakyi, a very likeable gentleman, bragged about financing the campaign of a deputy minister as well. If they are serious about corruption, they should equally ask Deputy Minister of Roads – Anthony Karbo, to step aside for an independent investigation.

"When Hon. Nii Lantey made allegations of attempts by the F.A. to bribe him, guess who came to the GFA's defence and called Nii Lantey a liar? The current Minister of Youth & Sports."