Politics: These Powerful countries in African Union don't celebrate African Day

  • Over 10 powerful countries in the African Union don’t celebrate or observe the African Day celebration as stipulated in the continent’s founding charter in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1963.

  • The powerful African countries that don’t celebrate or observe the African Day celebration include South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Libya, Morocco, Equatorial Guinea and Botswana.

Over 10 powerful countries in the African Union don’t celebrate or observe the African Day celebration as stipulated by the continent’s founding charter in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 1963.

On May 25, 1963, 30 founding nations of the African Union agreed to set aside every May 25 as the African Liberation Day.

The day was set aside to mark each year the onward progress of the liberation movement, and to symbolize the determination of the people of Africa to free themselves from foreign domination and exploitation.

The powerful Africa countries who don't celebrate or observe the African Day celebration include South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Libya, Algeria, Morocco, Equatorial Guinea and Botswana.

Highest per capita income - Equatorial Guinea with $40,718.

Biggest military- Egypt leads the continent with a total military personnel of 1,329,250; active personnel of 454,250 and reserve personnel of 875,000.

Biggest trading partner of US and EU- South Africa

Largest proven reserves of natural gas - Nigeria

Largest proven reserves of crude oil - Libya

However, only nine countries and members of the AU observe the African day celebration.

Currently, the AU, a continental union consists of all 55 countries on the African continent.

According to Office Holidays website, only nine countries in the AU observe the Africa Day every May 25. And these countries are The Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Lesotho, Mali, Mauritania, Namibia, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

