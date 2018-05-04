In Ashainman: Landlords demand sex as monthly rent

A report by the Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) Centre has indicated that some landlords in the Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region take rent in the form of sex from female tenants in their homes.

The annual 2017 report of the ADR, Ashaiman Centre, said: “in some cases, landlords exchange rent with sex for a period”.

The report which was compiled by the three mediators at the center disclosed that in some instances the caretakers demanded sex from female tenants even though they are not the actual landlords of the houses.

The report cited an example where a caretaker entrusted with a house due to the absence of the landlord rented a room in the apartment to a lady for two years.

The landlord extended the tenants rent by one year because he was having a sexual affair with her.

The agent again extended the female tenants stay in the house after the first extension. During this period the lady got pregnant for another man.

After the lady broke up with the agent he ordered her to move out. She refused because they had a two-year verbal tenancy agreement.

The ADR mediators indicated that they managed to convince the caretaker to compensate the lady after he revealed that he was not the owner of the apartment and that he was ejecting her because the landlord wanted his property.

Another case the report cited was of a landlord who caught his wife having an affair with a tenant. He later ejected the male tenant.

The ADR Centre which serves Ashaiman and its environs recorded a total of 825 rent cases in 2017 which showed a reduction of four cases from the 829 handled in 2016.

Most of the cases bothered on financial constraint, high increment on rent, failure to pay rent on time primarily as a result of job losses.

Others were keeping pets and entertaining visitors contrary to their tenancy agreements.