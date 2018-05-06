Home | News | Lifestyle: 8 brainy Ghanaian celebrities with surprising university degrees

Lifestyle: 8 brainy Ghanaian celebrities with surprising university degrees

Dan Soko

Celebrities- they are just like us, in that they often have university degrees that have nothing to do with the careers they are pursuing now.

From Sandra Ankobea's law degree to John Dumelo's civil engineering background.

Here are 8 of the most surprising degrees Ghanaian stars have earned.

Eazzy - Marketing

Call her Eazzy and maybe add ‘Baby’ to it and you just might catch her smiling back at you.

Eazzy; the female rapper had dreams of working in the airlines industry. At last, her dream was on course until it got crashed after aviation school, because the airline she had targeted was rocked with some challenges.

She then abandoned the aviation industry and went to pursue further studies at the Institute of Professional Studies in Ghana then joined the Chartered Institute of Marketing in England where she also studied French and Spanish. Eazzy graduated November 11, 2008 with a post graduate certificate in marketing from (CIM-UK), Birmingham, England.

 

Yvonne Nelson - Human Resource Management

 

Don’t call her a material girl! The actress earned her Bachelor’s in Human Resource Management from the Central University. Human Resource Management is the term used to describe formal systems devised for the management of people within an organization. The responsibilities of a human resource manager fall into three major areas: staffing, employee compensation and benefits, and defining or designing work. Yvonne isn't doing any of these but being our screen goddess.

 

John Dumelo - Civil Engineering

 

The award winning actor John Dumelo had his secondary education at Achimota School and further studied at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, where he studied Civil Engineering.

 

Sandra Ankobea - Law

 

The TV host Sandra studied International and Commercial Law, with a specialising in World Trade, from the University of Buckingham (LLB, LLM).  She returned to Ghana and studied at the Ghana School of Law from 2010 to 2012. In 2013 she became a Barrister at Law.

 

E.L- Political Science, Economics

He discovered music in high. After high school, he pursued a degree in economics and political science at the University of Ghana, Legon.

 

Kaakie - Nursing

 

Dancehall Queen Kaakie had her high school education at Achimota School where she was a member of the Scripture Union. Kaakie holds a BSc Midwifery degree from the University of Ghana.

 

Flowking Stone - Biochemistry

 

Kwaku Nsia Boama Known by his stage name as Flowking Stone is one of the sensational Hip-Life rappers. Flowking who studied in the Kwame Nkrumah university of science and technology says after few years of practicing as a BioChem engineer, he quit in order to have much time for music.

 

Joselyn Dumas

 

Ghanaian television host and actress Joselyn had her basic education at Morning Star School and proceeded to the Archbishop Porter Girls High School where she became the Entertainment Prefect. Joselyn furthered her studies in the United States where she studied to earn a Degree in Administrative Law.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Showboy – Sankofa (Prod. by Ivanbeatz)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: DJ Switch – Deceiver

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Pastor Baths with Mud as a Directive from God

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Sarkodie’s Fan Makes Attempts To Sing The “Original” Hit Song

May 24, 2018

Samini To Represent Ghana @ Upstream Music Festival In USA

May 24, 2018

9BS Group Outlines Vision

May 24, 2018

To Be Or Not To Be – That Is The Question – For Mahama

May 24, 2018

 Kenpong,  Rawlings Support Coach Afranie Foundation

May 24, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Patience Akyianu Appointed Group CEO Of Hollard Ghana

May 22, 2018

9 Illegal Miners Arrested

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Grows 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Policeman Remanded For Fraud

May 22, 2018

GITTA 2018 To Shine Light on Ghana’s Fintech Industry

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!