Home | News | UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool announce squad for Real Madrid clash

UEFA Champions League Final: Liverpool announce squad for Real Madrid clash

Dan Soko

Liverpool have named their squad for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday night.

The Reds will depart Merseyside on Thursday afternoon for the European showpiece before beginning their preparations in Ukraine.

Jurgen Klopp took training on Thursday morning before the players had lunch and set off for John Lennon Airport.

READ MORE: Results and scorers on match day 13 of the Zylofon Cash Premier League

Liverpool will arrive in the Ukrainian capital at around 7.30pm local time where the squad will sit down to dinner together.

The Reds will then train at the NOSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium, the venue for the final, on Friday night before the match on Saturday.

Liverpool are bidding for a first European crown since Rafa Benitez led them to glory in Istanbul in 2005.

And the Spaniard insists the class of 2018 are better than his Champions League winners from 13 years ago.

“I think this one is better.

“We achieved what we achieved. They talk about the Miracle of Istanbul, but this team is better.

“The value of this team is so much higher and they have had so many more years when they have been spending a lot of money.

Liverpool keeper Simon Mignolet responds to speculation over his future ahead of Champions League final

“We had Stevie (Gerrard) of course. Also some players with experience and quality, Xabi Alonso and Didi Hamann. We had players who worked very hard.

“We had a good balance. If we talk about the money spent my budget was £20million.

“I think this team also has good balance but the three players up front can make a difference on their own.

“We had one player who maybe he could make a difference on his own (Gerrard) and here they have three.

“The team spirit, the intensity could be more or less the same because it’s the Liverpool way. But what they have today is more quality, especially up front.”

Liverpool squad: Karius, Clyne, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Lovren, Milner, Firmino, Salah, Henderson, Klavan, Moreno, Mane, Lallana, Mignolet, Can, Robertson, Ings, Solanke, Phillips, Jones, Ward, Woodburn, Camacho, Alexander-Arnold

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: DJ Switch – Deceiver

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Pastor Baths with Mud as a Directive from God

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Sarkodie’s Fan Makes Attempts To Sing The “Original” Hit Song

May 24, 2018

Samini To Represent Ghana @ Upstream Music Festival In USA

May 24, 2018

9BS Group Outlines Vision

May 24, 2018

To Be Or Not To Be – That Is The Question – For Mahama

May 24, 2018

 Kenpong,  Rawlings Support Coach Afranie Foundation

May 24, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Patience Akyianu Appointed Group CEO Of Hollard Ghana

May 22, 2018

9 Illegal Miners Arrested

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Grows 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Policeman Remanded For Fraud

May 22, 2018

GITTA 2018 To Shine Light on Ghana’s Fintech Industry

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!