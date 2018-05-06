Heartbreaking Video: Uniformed police officer assaults woman after demanding to search her bag

It is shocking how a Nigerian police officer in uniform assaulted a young woman along the Warri/Sapele road in Delta state following her refusal to allow the officer to search her underwear bag.

The woman was onboard a vehicle plying the said road when the mobile police officer stopped the car and asked some occupants including her to disembark.

According to one of the passengers, Akporhuarho Amen who filmed the disturbing scene, the lady complied with the officer’s instructions except when he asked her to pour the contents of her bag on the floor.

In a widely circulated video, the police officer got infuriated and slapped the woman repeatedly amidst insults.

Other passengers are heard in the video saying “Oga this is wrong, this is not fair,” but the police officer even got more angry and raised his gun as though he wanted to hit the poor woman with it.

play Police officer assaults lady after demanding to search her bag

Akporhuarho Amen who posted the heartbreaking video on Instagram captioned it:

“WE ARE NOT EVEN SAFE WITH THE POLICE… This happened right now on my way to Benin,after the Army check point close to mercy land, police stopped our bus and asked this innocent looking guy n fine girl to come down, searched d guy from head to toe and even searched his phone….

“Then searched the girl’s handbag and asked her to pour the content of her travelling bag on the floor (grass), when she insisted that it’s just her pant, clothes and cosmetics that is inside, he started harassing her and insulting her and saying we the passengers are not going anywhere admits our pleadings…..

“She finally poured the clothes on the floor and insisted that she cannot pour her pant on the floor, then he said the he was no longer looking at it again that we should wait and that she is too small and ugly to be talking to her, before we knew he started slapping her and even raised gun on her..

“We couldn’t get the full video because some people were saying they will seize our phones….”

Another uniformed police officer is seen in the video watching his colleague abuse the civilian.

Owing to the fact that Akporhuarho Amen filmed the video from behind the errant police officers it is hard to identify them by face.

What Akporhuarho Amen failed to disclose in his social media post is how the assault ended.