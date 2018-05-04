Home | News | $179m KelniGVG Deal: GVGKelni registered to import cement, chamber pot, other goods

$179m KelniGVG Deal: GVGKelni registered to import cement, chamber pot, other goods

Dan Soko

The president of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe has disclosed that the company at the center of the $89 million deal with the Ministry of Communication was registered as a company importing goods like cement, utensils, building and electrical materials.

In a Facebook post, Franklin Cudjoe said he was scandalised by their findings.

He wondered when the actual owners of GVGKelni will appear and at least make comments on the allegations levelled against them.

“So, when will the real owners of GVGKelni show their faces and respond to the fact that they have been paid $7.5m out of our hard earned taxes, $178m for no work done?” he asked.

He raised concerns about the change in address after IMANI brought the dubious deal to the limelight.

Mr Cudjoe also alleged that the company contrary to claims that GVGKelni is a telecom service provider it imports cement, iron rods and other items.

“Well, all we know now is that from their websites they used to import and export goods and services like cement, iron rods and toilet bowls at least from their phony website which miraculously changed to having expertise in call monitoring in Liberia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Senegal, Congo and more.”

Read Franklin's full write-up below

So, when will the real owners of GVGKelni show their faces and respond to the fact that they have been paid $7.5m out of our hard earned taxes, $178m for no work done?

We can understand that they can change physical office addresses from Accra New Town to the Metro TV area in a day and non-existent land phone lines to mobile phone numbers, but who are they? In any forward-looking country where law and order truly works, a company that wins a $178m contract fairly should be issuing formal rebuttals in the media about the sanctity of their sweet contract. But my brother and sister, have you heard a word from GVGKelni? Well, all we know now is that from their websites they used to import and export goods and services like cement, iron rods and toilet bowls at least from their phony website which miraculously changed to having expertise in call monitoring in Liberia, Tanzania, Rwanda, Senegal, Congo and more. And yet, the Ministry of Communications told us the company was just put together in December 2017. Never mind if the MoC statement said the company was established in 1995. Wow!!!! We have checked at the Registrar-generals department and the GVGKelni file does have been removed as the official said it is logged electronically but it is physically absent. We are still digging.

