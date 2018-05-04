HR practitioners urged to align business goal with strategy

By Kodjo Adams/ Papa
Yaw Danso, GNA
Accra, May 24, GNA -
Mrs Irene Asare, the Director of Human Resource (HR) Tullow Ghana Limited has
urged HR practitioners to align business goals of organisation with the HR
strategy to achieve results.
She said the
practice of HR was evolving and it was imperative for practitioners to be
innovative and be able to impact and influence decision at the table and link
them to business goals for success.
Mrs Asare gave the
advice on Wednesday in Accra at a forum with HR practitioners on the topic:
“Empowering HR Professionals for Business Transformation”.
The forum was
organised by Alica Consulting Limited in collaboration with the Institute of
Human Resource Management Practitioners.
She posited that an
empowered HR team was one in which individuals have the knowledge, skills,
experience, passion, drive and opportunity to positively impact business
outcomes and results.
This she explained
was critical because the world is not standing still but evolving and call for
progressive and forward thinking to be abreast with current happenings in the
sector.
Ms Asare said it
behoves on practitioners to be successful and relevant in an organisation to
attract the right talents for their business needs and champion the change
agenda for organisation effectiveness.
“You need to retain
the right people with the requisite skills and competence, ensure workforce
planning and organisation effectiveness and as well build the capacity of
employees for knowledge and skills transfer”, she added.
According to her, it
was important for organisations to transform their business strategy because of
competition, globalisation, digitisation and customer demands so that they are
not short-changed in the process of development.
She said many
organisations pay little more than lip-service to the role their employees play
in executing their strategic plans, and frequently underestimated the human
capital implications of their decisions.
Mrs Asare stressed
that the reality, was that HR strategy was a core component of the overall business
planning, and for either to be effective, the two need to be developed
hand-in-hand.
She noted that for
HR practitioners to influence business transformation, they need to know much
about the company, take ownership of the people agenda and benchmark new global
HR practices against local organisational practices.
She urged companies
to give HR a seat in the boardroom and the opportunity to help shape their
corporate plans to drive the needed outcomes.
Mr Andy Osei Okrah,
the Lead Consultant for Alica Consulting Limited said the forum was to sharpen
the skills and capabilities of HR practitioners through share thinking and
finding solutions to problems.
He was of the view
that HR practitioners need to be grounded in the field and use every
opportunity to drive the needed change in the organisation.
Mr Okrah said HR
strategies, must focus on how to get the best out of the HR team and develop a
strategy that complements corporate planning.
Mrs Bridget Asante
Addae, a participant said the forum had enabled her to seek more education in
learning various strategic methods and learn from other practitioners.
“The platform has
also improve my perspective of how to deal with various challenges I faced in
my field of work and how to be a skilful influencer”, she added.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article