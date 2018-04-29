Home | News | Parliament eulogises late Appiah Menka

Parliament eulogises late Appiah Menka

Dan Soko

By Christopher Arko

Accra, May 24 GNA - Parliament has eulogised the late Akenten Appiah Menka, a politician, lawyer and industrialist for his service to the country.

The MPs described him as a man of integrity, rising from a humble background to rub shoulders with the icons of society.

Mr. Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, led the tributes, when he made a statement on the floor of the House, extolling his sublime qualities of patriotism, courage, and simplicity.

He was an icon of complexity in simplicity, a flower of freedom that blossomed in the face of the “rampaging forces of darkness”.

He was the man of the people, a hardworking entrepreneur, whose hallmark was excellence.

The late Appiah Menka had his secondary education at Abuakwa State College, Kibi, then to the United Kingdom (UK) and returned as lawyer.

He represented the Afigya Kwabre Constituency in Parliament in 1969.

This was after J.C. Yeboah, the elected parliamentary candidate of the then Progressive Party (PP), had died just before the elections

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said during the fiery politicqal days - when two former Heads of State – General Akwasi Amankwaah Afrifa and Gen Ignatius Kutu Acheampong, had been shot by firing squad, when there was widespread fear and the Asante Youth Association (AYA) was looking for leadership, he was the man they identified.

He added that the late Appiah-Menka did not disappoint and used his grassroots connection to bring vibrancy to the association.

As youth leader he faced serious challenges – threats to his life.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also spoke of the enormous sacrifices he made towards the establishment of the Danquah-Busia Club which later metamorphosed into the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Be gone now, a fulfilled live you have lived. Your saviour is near, your relief has appeared.  Whilst you wrestled we saw your occasional smile, with Christ in the vessel. Be gone Uncle Apino, the rest will be afforded by you Eternal Redeemer.”

GNA      

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Watch Official Music Video: DJ Switch – Deceiver

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Pastor Baths with Mud as a Directive from God

May 24, 2018

Watch Video: Sarkodie’s Fan Makes Attempts To Sing The “Original” Hit Song

May 24, 2018

Samini To Represent Ghana @ Upstream Music Festival In USA

May 24, 2018

9BS Group Outlines Vision

May 24, 2018

To Be Or Not To Be – That Is The Question – For Mahama

May 24, 2018

 Kenpong,  Rawlings Support Coach Afranie Foundation

May 24, 2018

Kwesi Nyantakyi Granted Bail

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

Patience Akyianu Appointed Group CEO Of Hollard Ghana

May 22, 2018

9 Illegal Miners Arrested

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Grows 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Policeman Remanded For Fraud

May 22, 2018

GITTA 2018 To Shine Light on Ghana’s Fintech Industry

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!