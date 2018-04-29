Parliament eulogises late Appiah Menka

By Christopher Arko
Accra, May 24 GNA -
Parliament has eulogised the late Akenten Appiah Menka, a politician, lawyer
and industrialist for his service to the country.
The MPs described
him as a man of integrity, rising from a humble background to rub shoulders
with the icons of society.
Mr. Osei
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, the Majority Leader, led the tributes, when he made a
statement on the floor of the House, extolling his sublime qualities of
patriotism, courage, and simplicity.
He was an icon of
complexity in simplicity, a flower of freedom that blossomed in the face of the
“rampaging forces of darkness”.
He was the man of
the people, a hardworking entrepreneur, whose hallmark was excellence.
The late Appiah
Menka had his secondary education at Abuakwa State College, Kibi, then to the
United Kingdom (UK) and returned as lawyer.
He represented the
Afigya Kwabre Constituency in Parliament in 1969.
This was after J.C.
Yeboah, the elected parliamentary candidate of the then Progressive Party (PP),
had died just before the elections
Mr.
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said during the fiery politicqal days - when two former Heads
of State – General Akwasi Amankwaah Afrifa and Gen Ignatius Kutu Acheampong,
had been shot by firing squad, when there was widespread fear and the Asante
Youth Association (AYA) was looking for leadership, he was the man they
identified.
He added that the
late Appiah-Menka did not disappoint and used his grassroots connection to
bring vibrancy to the association.
As youth leader he
faced serious challenges – threats to his life.
Mr.
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also spoke of the enormous sacrifices he made towards the
establishment of the Danquah-Busia Club which later metamorphosed into the New
Patriotic Party (NPP).
“Be gone now, a fulfilled
live you have lived. Your saviour is near, your relief has appeared. Whilst you wrestled we saw your occasional
smile, with Christ in the vessel. Be gone Uncle Apino, the rest will be
afforded by you Eternal Redeemer.”
GNA
