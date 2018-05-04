Tullow trains scores of science and mathematics teachers

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA



Agona-Nkwanta (W/R), May 24, GNA - Forty-Six basic level Science and Mathematics teachers in the six Coastal Districts of Tullow’s area of influence have undergone a two-day capacity building in Science Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), in the Western Region.

Organized by Youth Bridge Foundation (YBF), a youth focused foundation with funding from Tullow Ghana Limited, the workshop sought to train teachers on challenging topics in science and Mathematics.

The teachers were also introduced to modern methods of teaching Mathematics with emphasis on practical approaches of teaching the two subjects.

The workshop, forms part of Tullow’s Educate to Innovate with STEM three-year project. The project sought to promote STEM education among the teachers as well as improving the performance of students in the core subjects of science and Mathematics at the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and West African Secondary Certificate Examination (WASCE).

Held at the YouthThink STEM in Agona Nkwanta, the capacity building workshop also engaged Science Technology Mathematics and Innovation Education (STMIE) Coordinators in the six Coastal Districts of Tullow’s area of influence.

These six Coastal Districts of Tullow’s area of influence include; Shama, Sekondi-Takorradi, Ahanta West, Nzema East, Ellembele and Jomoro.

The participants were introduced to the BECE marking scheme particularly Mathematics and Science.

Facilitating a session on the principle of teaching Mathematics, Mr Joseph Ebo Buabae, a Mathematics Specialist with YBF called on the teachers to adopt the five strands of Mathematical proficiency in their practice.

He, explained that, through the use of the strands namely; Conceptual Understanding, Procedural Fluency, Strategic Competence, Adaptive Reasoning and Productive Disposition, students would appreciate and develop interest in the subject.

On his part, Mr Richard H Boni, a Former Western Regional Chairman of Ghana Association of Science Teachers, introduced the teachers to the use of the Sunflower Science Software.

This, he urged teachers to research more into the various fields and collaborate with Senior High Schools in their communities to engage their students in practical work due to the lack of facilities at the basic school level.

Mr Fredrick Jojo Kwofie and Mr Nathan Asamoah, the YBF Project Coordinators, noted that the engagement with teachers would equip and empower them to transform their classrooms into a joint space where STEM content could come to life.

“Through a trainer of trainer’s model, teachers will be able to train their peers at the primary school level and promote more student interest and excitement in science and engineering prior to their entering secondary school level,” Mr Kwofie said.

He said, YBF being a youth focused foundation has the mission of bridging gaps for positive youth development…“we believe that, success gained at the basic school level would lead to a stronger focus on the science subjects in the secondary level and ultimately lead to higher number of students pursuing advanced degrees and careers in STEM”.

At the end of the two-day engagement some of the teachers expressing their appreciation to Tullow and YBF said, the programme was very educative and timely because it addressed areas where majority of them had difficulties in teaching.

They called for more of such programmes periodically adding that; “If it becomes a quarterly initiative with practical’s it will be good.”

GNA