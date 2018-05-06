Ministry moves to get accreditation for CoHWK programmes

By Nana Osei Kyeretwie, GNA



Kintampo (B/A), May 24, GNA - The Ministry of Health (MoH) has initiated moves to get four programmes run by the College of Health and Well-Being, Kintampo (CoHWK), in the Brong-Ahafo Region, professionally accredited.

These are the physician assistant, clinical psychiatry, dental therapy, and community mental health.

A letter signed by Madam Tina Mensah, a Deputy Minister of Health, sighted by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said action had been initiated on the recommendations submitted to the ministry by the Medical and Dental Council.

Key among the recommendations is the improvement of the school’s “human resource” and appointment of substantive Principal.

The ministry was responding to a petition sent to it by the Student Representative Council (SRC).

The students’ major concern has to do with the accreditation of the physician assistant programme

The MOH gave the assurance that it would do everything to address the human resource issues of the college “as quickly as possible”.

It was eager to obtain the minimum requirement of the requisite human resource to enable the Council to accredit the physician assistant programme.

The MoH added that it would need the maximum cooperation of the SRC and the entire student body “as it works to have the issues resolved”.

