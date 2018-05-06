Ministry moves to get accreditation for CoHWK programmes

By Nana Osei
Kyeretwie, GNA
Kintampo (B/A), May
24, GNA - The Ministry of Health (MoH) has initiated moves to get four
programmes run by the College of Health and Well-Being, Kintampo (CoHWK), in
the Brong-Ahafo Region, professionally accredited.
These are the
physician assistant, clinical psychiatry, dental therapy, and community mental
health.
A letter signed by
Madam Tina Mensah, a Deputy Minister of Health, sighted by the Ghana News
Agency (GNA) said action had been initiated on the recommendations submitted to
the ministry by the Medical and Dental Council.
Key among the
recommendations is the improvement of the school’s “human resource” and
appointment of substantive Principal.
The ministry was
responding to a petition sent to it by the Student Representative Council
(SRC).
The students’ major
concern has to do with the accreditation of the physician assistant programme
The MOH gave the
assurance that it would do everything to address the human resource issues of
the college “as quickly as possible”.
It was eager to
obtain the minimum requirement of the requisite human resource to enable the
Council to accredit the physician assistant programme.
The MoH added that
it would need the maximum cooperation of the SRC and the entire student body
“as it works to have the issues resolved”.
GNA
Vote for this Article
Spread the word
About the Author: Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.
Click Here to Comment on this Article