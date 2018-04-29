Home | News | Anas’ expose: Parliament angry with CID

Anas’ expose: Parliament angry with CID

Dan Soko

Members of Parliament are angry with the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service over the decision to invite the Member of Parliament for Lawra Constituency in the Upper West Region, Anthony Abayifaa N-Yoh Puowele Karbo, without their notification.

The MPs are therefore accusing the Police CID of breaching Parliament's standing order 22 and act 117 over the picking up and questioning of Mr. Karbo in relation to Anas' investigation.

Information gathered by Prime News Ghana indicates the Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Abaayifa Karbo, has been implicated in the scandal that has rocked the football administration in Ghana.

Report indicates the embattled President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi who was arrested on Wednesday and charged with defrauding by false pretense, has the Deputy Roads and Highways Minister as his accomplice after he was captured in a video telling investors he can influence Ghana’s President with $5million.

In the yet-to-be screened video by a Journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas, Mr. Karbo is suspected to have been captured trying to negotiate deals on behalf of the Presidency.

Mr. Karbo was therefore invited by the CID to answer questions relating to the allegations.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nyantakyi was granted bail by the CID on Wednesday evening after his arrest in the morning and currently assisting the CID in ongoing investigations.



