Cleaner returns GHS27k she found in airport toilet

Dan Soko

Charity Bassey, a cleaner and a staff at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Nigeria, found an amount of money in the washroom and returned it to the owner. 

In this circumstance and the amount of money involved, it is only few God fearing people who would think of doing what the lady identified as Charity Bassey, did. 

A cleaner who works at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) in Ikeja, Nigeria’s Lagos state is boasting of clear conscience after she reportedly returned a $6,000 cash she found in the airport’s toilet to the authorities without any reward.

The beautiful lady said a passenger had drawn her attention to something in the toilet and “I went in and saw the small black nylon on the floor".

“It looked dirty and rough, you won’t know it is money that was inside it. I picked it, felt some notes inside and took it to the customer care. I was given a glove to bring out the contents and I counted 60 pieces of $100 dollar bills”.

Apparently, it was one of the passengers that mistakenly left the package in the toilet.

Under normal circumstances, one would have expected that either the owner of the money or the airport authorities would have shown a form of appreciation to the faithful lady by rewarding her with a token, but that was never the case.

Charity Bassey said “nobody gave me anything, the manager, company or even the owner who later came back looking for the money. I am, however, not discouraged as I do my best to do a good job with a clear conscience”.

She added "this is not the first time I am picking up forgotten items like wallets, phones, small bags and even money. I have always returned them to the frontline desk or customer care desk”.

Well, a good reputation is better than riches. Charity would probably be in some trouble if she had chosen to hide the found money for personal gain.

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

