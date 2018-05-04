Mercy Johnson loses mother

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson, is not having the best of times now as the actress has just lost her beloved mother.

The actress mum died in the hours of the day but the cause of her death was not revealed by the actress as she begged for the prayers from her fans and friends.

According to her, “it deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone. This is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers, even as we plead for our privacy at this time. Thank you”.

