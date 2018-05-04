Ghana's Hilary Arko–Dadzie Recognised For Shinning The Light For Women In Zimbabwe

Ghanaian born senior business leader, and Corporate Services Executive of the African Regional Intellectual Property Organisation, has been recognised as one of the leading successful business women in Zimbabwe

Hilary, who has been leading the transformation of the Human Resource, Finance, Administration and ICT departments of the prestigious organisation over the last one year was among a number of senior businesswomen recognised by Woman Excel Organisation, organisers of the annual awards

Hilary, a consummate business leader and IT specialist and a member of the Executive Women Network is passionate about empowering young Africans to lead Africa’s transformative development.

Ghana’s Hilary Arko-Dadzie, a senior international business leader has been recognised by the Woman Excel Organisation for shinning the light for women in Zimbabwe as a successful business executive at the annual awards that celebrates distinguished women leaders.

The annual awards, organised by Woman Excel, a leading organisation focused on providing a knowledge base from which women can be inspired to fully harness their potential, recognises women in business and leadership positions who are leading transformational initiatives that are contributing to the development of the country and are inspiring other women to excel in their various fields of endeavour.

Hilary was recognised among a number senior women executives from many facets of the Zimbabwean economy. Part of her citation read [this award is presented to you] “In recognition of you being one of the successful women in Zimbabwe”.

Barely a year ago, Hilary made history when she was appointed as the Corporate Services Executive of the Africa Regional Intellectual Property Organisation (ARIPO) — becoming the first woman to have ever occupied that role and the very first to have been appointed to the five member executive committee role of the prestigious organisation.

Since assuming her role, which has strategic and oversight responsibility for the Human Resources, Finance, Administration, and ICT departments, she has successfully raised the profile of the organisation and together with the leadership team of ARIPO, driving initiatives to make ARIPO more relevant to member states and IP owners across the continent.

She has also been on a number of speaking engagements to promote the work of ARIPO and to empower young Africans to benefit from their Intellectual Property.

Her professionalism, commitment and exceptional leadership continues to inspire women within her organisation and the country as a whole.

Hilary joined ARIPO after close to 9 years in a number of executive position at Airtel Ghana [now Airtel Tigo] — leading and launching breakthrough initiatives that contributed directly to the growth of the business.

She is a member of the Executive Women Network— Ghana’s pre-eminent organisation committed to empowering and providing the platform for members to achieve their professional goals and to prepare them to become more resilient and influential.

Hilary is a consummate business leader, strategist and IT specialist who holds a BSC in Computer Science from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, and an MBA (General Management) from the University of East London (UK), as well as IT and Project management certifications from Cisco, George Washington University and Prince II.

She has close to 20 years experience working in Telecoms, ISP, NGO and destination inspection industries.