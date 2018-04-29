Home | News | Minister Amewu Claims His Directives Forced AngloGold To Give Local Companies Contracts

Minister Amewu Claims His Directives Forced AngloGold To Give Local Companies Contracts

Dan Soko
Minister Amewu Claims His Directives Forced AngloGold To Give Local Companies Contracts

The Lands and Natural Resources Minister has disclosed to Joy News he has managed to get AngloGold Ashanti to award contracts previously meant for foreign companies to Ghanaians.

John Peter Amewu said when he heard the contracts were going to be given to foreigners he had to rush the mining company and stop them immediately.

“That was not by law but we had to stop them because that was the right thing to be done,” he told Joy News Raymond Acquah on Upfront Wednesday.

524201853619 5655815437694 4625566451344

Two months ago, the Lands Minister lashed out at AngloGold Ashanti for shortchanging local companies over contracts to supply the mining firm with equipment and other consumables as plans are underway to redevelop it.

Related: Amewu 'exposes' AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti had put together a forum in Accra to coach local companies on how to be successful in bidding for contract ahead of the exercise. But the forum it appears was a charade, John Mr Amewu alleged.

“I have a feeling that this gathering is a mere propaganda gathering. It is just to send signals to Ghanaians that AngloGold will be doing things differently,” he said, adding but that is not the case.

524201853619 218830621 527919

The minister said he was reliably informed, AngloGold has already shortlisted at least two foreign companies to undertake the supplying job and was only organizing the forum for purposes of propaganda.

Fast forward to May and Mr Amewu says he has succeeded in getting the mining firm to reverse its decision and now award these contracts to Ghanaian companies.

“What we are doing now is to ensure that they look for a local partner and my understanding is that they now have the local partner. They had to change based on my directives,” he disclosed.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Mpinatwe3 (Prod. by Kin Dee)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!