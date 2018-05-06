Home | News | S.African boy kidnapped for bitcoin is found

S.African boy kidnapped for bitcoin is found

Dan Soko
Bitcoin is a virtual currency that operates over the internet, without a central bank or single administrator in charge. By JACK GUEZ (AFP)

Bitcoin is a virtual currency that operates over the internet, without a central bank or single administrator in charge. By JACK GUEZ (AFP)

A South African teenager was found Thursday four days after he was kidnapped by a gang who demanded a ransom in bitcoin cryptocurrency worth about $123,000 (105,000 euros), police said.

Police declined to say if any ransom had been paid after the 13-year-old boy was taken in the eastern province of Mpumalanga while playing near his home and driven away in a car.

Local media published a ransom note left at the scene demanding 15 bitcoins and giving an address for a bitcoin "wallet" -- an internet location where the virtual currency can be stashed.

"I can confirm that Katlego Marite has been found," Mpumalanga police spokesman Leonard Hlathi told eNCA television news.

"I am not at liberty to divulge more details. Currently an investigation is underway.

"He was alone when he was found. He is 100 percent fine. The parents are by the side with their son and the police are also with him."

The case appeared to be the first ransom demand in South Africa made in virtual currency.

In March, US hackers demanding a ransom payable in bitcoin attacked computers of the Atlanta city government in the southern state of Georgia.

Police in South Africa, where violent crime is common, have reported a recent rise in kidnappings, although it is often wealthy business people who are targeted.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!