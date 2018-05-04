Home | News | President Mahama Made Frustrated Daniel Osei Relevant—Richmond Eduku

President Mahama Made Frustrated Daniel Osei Relevant—Richmond Eduku

Dan Soko
President Mahama Made Frustrated Daniel Osei Relevant—Richmond Eduku

NDC Activist and Aspiring Deputy Communication Officer in the Assin North Constituency, Mr Richmond Eduku has labelled Mr Daniel Osei as an Ungrateful being, who will continue to suffer in the Poverty of Endless Discontentment.

He bemoaned how the Former District Chief Executive of Asante Akyem North and Former Consul General to Dubai would persistently attack Former President Mahama who made him Relevant in the Country.

Mr Daniel Osei, Ghana as Former Consul General to Dubai has in recent times descended heavily on Former President John Mahama after NDC's defeat in the 2016 General elections.

He has in several of his publications, described the Former President as "lame and undisciplined" and blamed him for the party's defeat in the 2016 elections.

He has also stated that Former President John Mahama is "Useless" to the NDC now and will cause the party's defeat when presented as Presidential Candidate for the 2020 polls.

But reacting to these in a Facebook post, Mr Richmond Eduku wondered why a "Previleged Defeatist like Daniel Osei would be too bitter, frustrated and dissatisfied after all that Former President John Mahama did for him".

He stressed that the Former President made Daniel Osei Relevant by appointing him as a District Chief Executive for Asante Akyem North and subsequently as a Consul General to Dubai.

He further indicated that Mr Daniel Osei cannot be coaching the NDC on how to win elections when he woefully lost in his bid to be the party's parliamentary candidate for Asante Akyem Constituency in 2015.

The NDC Communicator ended by professing that Mr Daniel Osei will "suffer in the Poverty of Endless Discontentment."

Screenshot 20180524-115431Screenshot 20180524-115431

Screenshot 20180524-115421Screenshot 20180524-115421

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Medikal – Adwee Ba (Prod. by Halm)

May 04, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!