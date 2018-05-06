Home | News | Medeama Won't Honour Replay Against Sharks - Moses Armah

Medeama Won't Honour Replay Against Sharks - Moses Armah

Dan Soko

Medeama president Moses Armah has vowed his outfit will not feature in any replay game against Elmina Sharks, claiming the ruling by the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association satisfies a ‘’selfish interest’’.

Mr Armah is peeved after the DC ordered a replay of the aborted Premier League match between Elmina Sharks and Medeama at a neutral ground despite the attack on centre referee Nuhu Limann.

More Here: GFA orders Elmina Sharks and Medeama to replay GPL clash

For the Yellow and Mauves boss, the DC is destroying Ghana football before descending heavily on the committee and its chairman Prosper Harrison Addo.

“They are destroying Ghana Football with their selfish and personal interest which makes the game dirty and all is as a result of madman Prosper Harrison Addo,’’ Armah told Asempa FM.

“I played Wa All Stars last year and was fined Ghâ‚µ 4,000 for failing to control my supporters who hooted at the referees without them getting access to the inner perimeter or dressing room to threaten them''.

“It will be over my dead body to honor the replay and will quit football in the name of Prosper Harrison Addo because I don’t get anything in football, it was my little contribution to help my community and the youth over there but if this is how stupid Prosper Harrison Addo will determine the outcome of games then will quit for him”.

Medeama are top of Zylofon Cash Ghana Premier League table with 23 points.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Guru – Golden Stool ft. Edem x Lil Shaker (Prod. by Tombeatz)

May 04, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!