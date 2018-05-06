Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

Ghana Premier League side Elmina Sharks have sent in a loan request for Kumasi Asante Kotoko forward Yakubu Mohammed for the rest of the season.

The striker has had an inconsistent season with the Porcupine Warriors and is believed not to be a favourite for Coach Paa Kwesi Fabin.

Meanwhile, Elmina Sharks are in search for a striker in the transfer window and have identified the well-travelled forward a potential signing for the club.

According to reports the Elmina Club have already handed in a loan transfer request for the forward.

The Ghanaian giants have terminated contracts of some of their players including experienced defender Eric Donkor and have put some on the transfer list.

Yakubu Mohammed joined the Kumasi based club last season where he played 26 times scoring 6 goals. He previously played for Ashantigold, Raja Casablanca in Morocco and Maritzburg United in South Africa.

