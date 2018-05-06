Home | News | Ivorian Midfielder Camara Nguessen Ready To Make Accra Hearts of Oak Debut

Ivorian Midfielder Camara Nguessen Ready To Make Accra Hearts of Oak Debut

Dan Soko

Accra Hearts of Oak's Ivorian midfielder Camara Nguessen says he is ready to make his competitive debut for the club when they play WAFA on Thursday.

The lanky midfielder who joined the club at the start of the season was unable to play for the club due to complications with the arrival of International Transfer certificate.

However, during the two weeks break in the Zylofon Cash Premier League, the Phobians were able to receive his ITC clearing him for the game against WAFA.

The Ivorian revealed how relief he is to finally get to play for the club.

"I am relieved and happy that I can finally play for Hearts,' Camara told Phobians.com 'I want to thank all Hearts fans who stood by me in this difficult time because I was not playing but the fans still kept me in their prayers.'

'It has been difficult but I do not want to dwell on that. All I can say is 'a big thank you to Accra Hearts of Oak'. They have stood by me and made me happy even when I was not playing.'

The 27-year-old has been described to cut the mould of former French and Arsenal legend Patrick Viera following his impressive displays at training and in friendly games. Meanwhile, Nguessen is rather focused on giving his best to the club.

'I am no angel. I am a team worker and player. I prefer my feet to do the talking,' the Ivorian midfielder reveals. 'I do not think I am going to solve all the problems of the club but it is my prayer that everything I touch should brighten and make things better. It is my prayer.

'I know I have wasted a lot of time but my prayer is that the time I wasted should be turned into something better. I just pray that things get better for Hearts of Oak and we go back to Africa. I am no Yaya Toure or Sulley Muntari but I am Camara Nguessan. I am a team worker and player and I want to do all I can to help the team to succeed.'

Hearts play WAFA on Thursday and Camara says he is ready for the duel in Cape Coast.

'I am not 100% ready but I am ready to play because I am a fighter. I want to fight for this team. I want to be able to give back to the fans as well and make them know the club has made the right decision to bring me here.'

For more Ghana football news visit www.ghanasoccernet.com

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Bisa Kdei – Ewiase

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

Kelvyn Boy – No War (Prod. by Moniebeatz)

May 04, 2018

Stonebwoy ft. Baby Jet – Dirty Enemies (Prod. by MOG Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!