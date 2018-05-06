Financial Constraints Affecting My Performance – Nadia Eke

Ghanaian triple jumper Nadia Eke has told Citi Sports that financial constraint poses the biggest threat to Ghanaian athletes looking to turn professional.

The 2016 African triple jump champion has suffered a dip in form since graduating from Columbia University two years ago and started competing professionally.

Nadia finished in 10th place at the Commonwealth Games in Australia last month where she was expected to at least finish in the medal zone.

The 25-year-old explains it hasn't been easy focusing on training having to juggle it with working multiple jobs.

“The biggest challenge is the financial responsibility. Back in school the NCAA used to pay for all the expenses at the competitions, but now we have to bear that cost,” she said.

“In order to jump well, you have to compete at creditable competitions, and sometimes these competitions are not close by, so the travel expenses obviously increase.

“It's very difficult especially when you don’t have sponsors.”