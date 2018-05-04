2-year-old boy with congenital defect needs $20,000 for surgery

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2-year-old boy, Moses Narh needs urgent medical attention

A 2-year-old boy, Moses Narh born with a congenital defect is in needs of $20,000 to for medical attention.

Moses was diagnosed with Giant Frontoethmoidal Meningoencephalocele (FEM), Dysgenesis of the corpus callosum and Hydrocephalus

This means that Moses has a defect (hole) between the front part of his brain (cranium), and his ethmoidal bone (the bone that separates the nasal cavity from the brain), and this hole is filled with cerebral/brain tissue.

According to the doctors, Moses also has fluid collecting in his head which needs to be drained.

Due to the complexity of the surgery, it cannot be done here in Ghana and the little boy will have to be flown to India as soon as possible for the surgery, which is estimated at a total cost of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000).

The story of handsome Moses Narh was posted on the Facebook page of a Non-Governmental Organization, Voice Of The Innocent Children - voicgh.

Here is the detailed report:

This is handsome and energetic 2-year-old Moses Narh who lives in Ashaiman near Tema. Moses was born with a congenital defect.

The doctors detected a swelling on the baby's nose, and a soft forehead at birth, and the baby was immediately taken to Korle-Bu for further investigation and attention.

His mother was asked to come back with the baby at a later date, but due to financial challenges, they were not able to go back to the hospital.

Moses was brought to me sometime last year by Ms. Lawrencia Nyame, who happens to live in the same neighborhood with Moses and his mother.

Lawrencia saw me on TV with one of the kids I did surgery for, and thought if she drew my attention to the little boy’s plight, he might get the necessary help. I was touched when I saw Moses, so I took him back to the hospital to see the doctor. Upon assessment, Moses was diagnosed to have

Giant Frontoethmoidal Meningoencephalocele (FEM)

Dysgenesis of the corpus callosum

Hydrocephalus

This simply means that Moses has a defect (hole) between the front part of his brain (cranium), and his ethmoidal bone (the bone that separates the nasal cavity from the brain), and this hole is filled with cerebral/brain tissue.

He also has fluid collecting in his head which needs to be drained.

The scans showed a big, gaping hole on Moses’s forehead, and his brain is what has pushed through the hole causing this huge swelling. Moses is healthy in terms of all his physical functions, but is a high-risk child. He can't go to school because in case he gets hurt on the forehead, that's his brain right there in the swelling, and the impact could be fatal. The teachers are scared to keep Moses in school.

Moses will require complex surgery involving multiple specialists to correct the above-mentioned problems. The surgery requires expertise in neurosurgery, pediatrics, otorhinolaryngology (ENT) and plastic surgery.

Due to the complexity of the surgery, it cannot be done here in Ghana. After researching our options, we have found the best option to be in India. Moses will have to be flown to India as soon as possible for the surgery, which is estimated at a total cost of Twenty Thousand Dollars ($20,000).

Find attached current pictures of Moses, as well as a medical certificate from neuroGHANA stating the diagnosis, prescribed solution and the cost of surgery.

Little Moses urgently needs our help. Like we have done in the past to save the lives of other children, we can do it again. Little drops of water, will make a mighty ocean which can save Moses’s life. Every pesewa and dollar is very well appreciated, and will go a long way to help pay the medical bill.

For people in Ghana, contributions can be made via mobile money, by sending your contributions through *713*0000# on all networks and we will receive and acknowledge it.

You can also pay through our bankers

GCB Bank

Account name: Voice of the Innocent Children

Account No. 127 113 000 9293

Branch: Circle

Corporate bodies or individuals who also want to make payment directly to neuroGHANA can contact me on 024 826 6954, and we can facilitate payment at the appropriate quarters.

My Awesome Facebook Family, don't just “like” this post and comment on it or ask God to heal Moses, but most importantly kindly share this on your page and with friends.

Please share this information on your personal wall and also on all your social media platforms and let’s make it go viral, so that we can reach a lot more people as this will help lighten the financial burden on everybody.

The Multimedia brand (Joy, Adom etc.) is also helping us to raise the money for the cost of Moses’s surgery. If you see any other campaign on their network, it is for the same cause.

Together, we can help little Moses Narh.

This is the link to my charity/NGO page on FB (www.facebook.com/voicgh/). Visit and learn more about us.

Together, we can do a lot more for the children in Ghana.

Yes we can!

God bless you.