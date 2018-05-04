Kennedy Agyapong fingers Mahama in $278m ‘chop chop’ over KIA Terminal 3 project

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Kennedy Agyapong, NPP MP for Assin Central (L) and John Dramani Mahama, Former President of Ghana

Controversial New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong is accusing the former President Mahama administration of inflating the cost of the Kotoka International Airport Terminal 3 project.

According to the MP, 278 million dollars for one project

“There is no value for money for that project. You cant tell me you spent 278 million dollars on one Terminal. How much did Heathrow cost. One terminal 278million dollars. I deliebratlty went to count the hangars, just seven. 278 million, the things it can do at the airport is not what they did.

Do you know what 278 million dollars can do? These guys are greedy.”

Staff of Ghana Water Company Limited, MyNewsGh.com reported last year in November, were demanding for investigations into a public-private partnership in the Teshie Desalination plant project which causes a monthly loss of ¢6m, signed by the John Mahama administration.

The GWCL agreement with Befessa is nothing short of ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul’, the workers had said in a statement signed by General Secretary of the Public Utilities Workers Union, Michael Nyantakyi.

Revealing details of the partnership, the PUWU says GWCL buys desalinated water from Befessa at ¢6.50 per cubic meter but sells it to consumers at ¢1.50 with the GWCL making a loss of 5cedis per cubic meter. It also suffers forex losses because it buys the invoice amount in dollars and sells it in cedis, their statement said.