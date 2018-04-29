Home | News | Sharp drop in Densu salt production

Sharp drop in Densu salt production

Dan Soko

Business News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: thefinderonline.com

Odartey Wellingtonplay videoMichael Odartey-Wellington, Managing Director of Panbros Salt Company Limited

Managing Director of Panbros Salt Company Limited, Mr Michael Odartey-Wellington is lamenting a drop in production levels of salt from 60,000 to 25,000 metric tonnes.

He attributed the development to the activities of encroachers on the fringes of the Densu Delta Ramsar site, Weija where the salt is mined.

Addressing guests at the company’s premises prior to a tour of the site to mark International Biodiversity Day on Tuesday, Mr Odartey-Wellington feared about 200 workers could go home if production levels failed to improve.

The theme for the Day was ‘Celebrating 25 years of Action for Biodiversity.’
The worried MD said inhabitants had built into the company’s catchment area, so that there is no free flow of water.

“When the rains come down, their homes get flooded and the water cuts into our embankments,” he told journalists after the tour.

The site is located within the confines of sea salt producing company Panbros limited, established in the early 1950s.

The salt company which produces high quality natural salt engages between 700 and 1000 workers from surrounding communities.

Over the years, the company has been able to protect the wetlands within our area of operation.

The efforts of the company had greatly contributed to the flourishing of various of various flora and fauna, particularly migratory birds such as the tern, flying ducks, herons and kingfisher.

The birds are a vital part of biodiversity and play a critical role in all ecosystems.

Over the years the wetlands have experienced rapid destruction from encroachers who are destroying the mangroves and also filling up the wetlands for the construction of buildings.

“We have seen a noticeable decline in the migratory birds because of the encroachments,” Mr Odartey-Wellington said.

According to him, the wetlands are unable to hold up overflows from the Lafa stream, thereby flooding the operational area of the company.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

Barima Sidney – Kpeeeeh (Prod by Gigzbeat)

April 29, 2018

Stonebwoy – We Bad (Don 45)

May 06, 2018

Tiwa Savage ft. Omarion – Get It Now (Remix)

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Edem – Fie Fuor

May 04, 2018

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Most Read News

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!