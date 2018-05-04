Nyantakyi was telling ‘Investors’ how to easily do business under Akufo-Addo – Ofosu Kwakye

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has indicated that Kwesi Nyantakyi was just aprising the investors on how to easily do business in Ghana under Akufo-Addo’s administration.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo was reported to have called on the Criminal Investigative Department of the of Ghana Police Service to investigate the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi for defrauding under false pretense.

The GFA President was captured in a yet to be released video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas using the name of the President to “woo” investors.

According to reports, the GFA boss was heard telling the investors that he had the President in his pocket and that all he needed was to give the President an amount of $8 million dollars, $3 million dollars to the Vice President and some gifts for the Deputy Chief of Staff who will remind the President of the need to award them contracts.

Reacting to this, former Deputy Information Minister under the John Mahama administration, Felix Ofosu Kwakye indicated that the GFA President didn’t do anything wrong but was just aprising the “investors” on how business is done in Ghana under the current NPP administration.

He said “Kwesi Nyatakyi was only aprising the ‘investors’ of the Ease of Doing Business in Ghana report under the Akufo Addo government. $ 5 million here,$3 million there and a little something for the one who will remind the forgetful one and you are in business”.

Mr. Nyantakyi is currently assisting the Police CID in investigation after he flew in to the country yesterday when news broke that the President has ordered that he be investigated. He, has, however, been granted bail as the Police continue with their investigations.