Home | News | Nyantakyi was telling ‘Investors’ how to easily do business under Akufo-Addo – Ofosu Kwakye

Nyantakyi was telling ‘Investors’ how to easily do business under Akufo-Addo – Ofosu Kwakye

Dan Soko

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: mynewsgh.com

OFOSU KWAKYE1Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Ofosu Kwakye

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Felix Ofosu Kwakye has indicated that Kwesi Nyantakyi was just aprising the investors on how to easily do business in Ghana under Akufo-Addo’s administration.

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo was reported to have called on the Criminal Investigative Department of the of Ghana Police Service to investigate the President of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi for defrauding under false pretense.

The GFA President was captured in a yet to be released video by Anas Aremeyaw Anas using the name of the President to “woo” investors.

According to reports, the GFA boss was heard telling the investors that he had the President in his pocket and that all he needed was to give the President an amount of $8 million dollars, $3 million dollars to the Vice President and some gifts for the Deputy Chief of Staff who will remind the President of the need to award them contracts.

Reacting to this, former Deputy Information Minister under the John Mahama administration, Felix Ofosu Kwakye indicated that the GFA President didn’t do anything wrong but was just aprising the “investors” on how business is done in Ghana under the current NPP administration.

He said “Kwesi Nyatakyi was only aprising the ‘investors’ of the Ease of Doing Business in Ghana report under the Akufo Addo government. $ 5 million here,$3 million there and a little something for the one who will remind the forgetful one and you are in business”.

Mr. Nyantakyi is currently assisting the Police CID in investigation after he flew in to the country yesterday when news broke that the President has ordered that he be investigated. He, has, however, been granted bail as the Police continue with their investigations.

Click Here to Comment on this Article

Article tags

No tags for this article

About the Author:

Dan Soko
Dan Soko is a short story author and web content editor. He has work appearing or forthcoming in over a dozen venues, including GhanaScoop, Nigeria Daily News and CapitalBay. When he’s not frightening strangers with his post and writing, he’s most likely frightening his wife Mimi and their two mischievous cats: Buttons and Snaps. You can visit him at www.ghananation.com/author/webby.

Most Watched Videos

kumi Guitar – Betweener (Prod. by Jaynim Beatz)

May 04, 2018

Patapaa – Pozo (Prod. by Dr. Ray Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale x Natty Lee x Addi Self – True Believer (Prod. by M.O.G Beatz)

May 06, 2018

Shatta Wale – Storm Energy

May 06, 2018

Olamide – Omo Ologo (Prod. by S’Bling)

May 04, 2018

Ayesem ft. Kurl Songx – Relationplane (Prod. by Ivan BeaTZ)

April 29, 2018

Most Read News

University Of Ghana Was Built With Cocoa Money; JB Not Founder

May 09, 2018

Mother Who Poured Hot Water On Son For Allegedly Stealing ₵1 Pleads Guilty

May 09, 2018

Akufo-Addo Suspends Top Judges Following Anas' Exposé

May 09, 2018
Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

Ghana Actress’ ‘sex-for-rent’ claim sparks debate in Ghana

April 29, 2018

Best Of The Web

Subscribe to comments feed Comments (0 posted)

total: | displaying:

Post your comment

  • Bold
  • Italic
  • Underline
  • Quote

Please enter the code you see in the image:

Captcha


Elmina Sharks want Kotoko striker Yakubu Mohammed on loan for the rest of season

May 24, 2018

EIB Network Completes Strategic Growth Path Process

May 24, 2018

African Union To Jointly Mark Africa Day

May 24, 2018

NIA Starts Registration Of Brong Ahafo Residents January 2019

May 24, 2018

St. Petersburg International Economic Forum 2018 Comes Off Today

May 24, 2018

Defense Lawyer Accuses Major Mahama Of Protecting Illegal Miners

May 24, 2018

Suspected Robber Commits Suicide In Police Cells

May 24, 2018

1 Chinese, 5 Ghanaians Arrested For galamsey

May 24, 2018

MOST POPULAR

BREAKING NEWS... GFA Boss Kwesi Nyantakyi Arrested

May 22, 2018

IMANI’s GVG Concerns Verge On Patriotic Paranoia

May 22, 2018

Defying The Odds: Farmer Cultivates 2-Acre Cocoa Farm In Upper East Region

May 22, 2018

Church attack victims laid to rest in central Nigeria

May 22, 2018

Joint Military, Police Team Storm Bimbilla

May 22, 2018

Recent Comments

Most Popular Posts

I’m a changed person; I can’t sleep with Adjorlolo and son – Amarichest

April 22, 2018

Dare me with your ‘good’ English – Actress Rosemond Brown to critics

April 21, 2018

I ‘chop’ some Bhim nation girl and the ‘tonga’ was talking – Shatta Wale brags

April 20, 2018

My career is not dead; I am releasing an album tomorrow – Bisa Kdei

April 20, 2018

Actress: Juliet Ibrahim reveals her favorite ‘sex position’

April 13, 2018
>
News - Articles
Ghana Articles News
Go Up!