Former Salaga South MP ‘grilled’ in court over claims of ‘election fraud’

Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakari Dey, Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga South Constituency

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Salaga South Constituency, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakari Dey, today faces a tedious cross-examination by counsel for Salifu Adam Braimah who is the current Member of Parliament for the area.

Sometime in January 2017 the petitioner Hon Ibrahim Dey sued the NPP Member of Parliament, Salifu Adam Braimah challenging the outcome of the elections alleging over voting in some polling stations.

In his suit, he seeks among other reliefs, nullification of some results in selected polling stations and an order declaring him as the one who was duly elected.

At a High Court hearing presided by Justice Edward Apenkwa on Wednesday, counsel for the MP, declined to share his opinion on the matter saying, he would rather “accord the court its deserved and revered dignity by not commenting on the merits of the case".

MyNewsGH.com Northern Regional Correspondent gave excerpts of yesterday’s cross-examination below;

Question. You will agree with me that a summation of total valid votes and total rejected votes should give the total number of ballots contained in the ballot bo

Answer.Yes

Question. Take a look at exhibit I.D.1…what is the number of persons verified to vote

Answer.331

Question.I suggest to you that the number is 330 and not 331

Answer.Not correct