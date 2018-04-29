CID denies inviting Anthony Karbo over GFA boss’ fraud case

General News of Thursday, 24 May 2018

Source: 3news.com

Anthony Karbo is Deputy Roads Minister

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has denied reports that it has invited Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Anthony Abaayifa Karbo, in relation to investigations into football corruption in Ghana.

Media reports suggested that Anthony Karbo was scheduled to meet the investigative body after being allegedly implicated by GFA boss, Kwesi Nyantakyi, in a fraud case.

Kwesi Nyantakyi is under investigation after being charged with defrauding by false pretense after President Akufo-Addo complaint to the CID that the football administrator has fraudulently used his name.

The CID, although said they have started investigation into the allegation in earnest, they were yet to invite Mr. Karbo who is also the Member of Parliament for Lawra.

“Nobody has invited him to come and assist with investigation,” a police spokesperson told journalists on Thursday.

Meanwhile, some Members of Parliament have been angered by reports that their colleague had received invitation from the police.

They contended that the police cannot arrest a legislator without first informing Parliament.

The MPs are therefore demanding clarification on the matter.

Raising the issue on the floor of Parliament on Thursday, MP for Adaklu, Kwame Agbodza said the police must come clear on exactly what they want from the Lawra MP.

“Members of Parliament need to know if this is an arrest if this is an invitation and whether there is a breach of Article 32 or Order 117 of our constitution,” he demanded.

Order 117 under the privileges and immunities of parliamentarians states:

“Civil or criminal process coming from any court or place out of Parliament shall not be served on, or executed in relation to, the Speaker or a member or the clerk to Parliament while he is on his way to, attending at or returning from, any proceedings of Parliament.”