Live Updates: Hearts vs WAFA (Ghana Premier League)

Hearts are10th on the league table

Accra Hearts of Oak take on WAFA in the last game of round 13 of the 2017/2018 Zylofon Cash Premier League at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The Phobians who currently occupy the 10th position on the league log face a stern test in WAFA who are undefeated in their last 5 games.

Communications Director of Hearts believes the club will rise to the occasion no matter the resistance WAFA put up in Kumasi tomorrow.

“We are not talking much; we want to do all the talking on the pitch to prove our seriousness,” a confident Kwame Opare Addo told the Graphic Sports.

“We are motivated by our position on the league table, knowing that victory against WAFA will push us to a good position to fight for glory so far as our title aspiration is concern”.

Accra Hearts of Oak have been boosted by the presence of Ivorian midfielder Camara Nguessen.

WAFA have also named two new players on the bench who could come on against the Hearts.